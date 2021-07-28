Speakers Announced for Electronics Manufacturing Conference and Exposition, SMTA International
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SMTA announced the list of accepted speakers for their annual conference and exposition, SMTA International, which will be held November 1-4, 2021 at the Minneapolis Convention Center in Minneapolis, MN, USA. The event is co-located with Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) Minneapolis bringing together one of the largest audiences of engineering and manufacturing professionals in the Midwest.
Published research is presented by speakers from major manufacturing companies including Cisco Systems, Inc., Collins Aerospace, Ericsson AB, Flex, Honeywell FM&T, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Nokia Bell Labs, NXP Semiconductors, Raytheon Technologies, Safran Electronics & Defense, Sandia National Laboratories, Texas Instruments, several universities, and many more. Conference technical tracks include Advanced Packaging Technology, Flux, Solder, Adhesives, Harsh Environment Applications, Inspection / Counterfeit Electronics, Lead-Free / Low Temperature Soldering Technology, Manufacturing Excellence, Substrates/PCB Technology, and Technical Innovations.
The Women’s Leadership Program is planned for Tuesday, November 2. The program features career development presentations and speed mentoring sessions. This fun program will close with a wine and ice cream reception.
Students and Young Professionals are invited to a program on November 3 and 4 featuring presentations on electronics assembly fundamentals as well as discussion sessions related to personal and professional development.
On November 3-4 more than 600 exhibiting companies and over 6000 attendees are anticipated across the six co-located design and manufacturing shows.
Registration to attend the conference and expo is now open and available online.
For more information on SMTA International please contact SMTA Communications Director, Ryan Flaherty: (ryan@smta.org) or +1-952-920-7682 or visit https://www.smta.org/smtai/.
SMTA – A Global Association Working at a Local Level
SMTA is an international network of professionals who build skills, share practical experience and develop solutions in Electronics Manufacturing (EM), including microsystems, emerging technologies, and related business operations.
Ryan Flaherty
