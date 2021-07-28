Crown Manor - Coronado’s Most Iconic Estate - 1015 Ocean Boulevard, Coronado, CA Offered at $34,000,000

12 Bedrooms I 9 Full Baths I 7 Half Baths I 23,957 sq.ft.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crown Manor, Coronado’s most iconic estate, can now be yours. Frequented by U.S. Presidents, global dignitaries and celebrities alike, the illustrious showplace faces the Pacific and offers grand views from Point Loma across the sand and crystal-clear waters to Mexico. Boasting a gabled, red brick exterior, and surrounded by a fortified, gated garden, the enchanting home is filled with elegance and a deep, storied history.

Just one peek of the majestic Manor produces a breathless sense of awe and wonder. Polished marbled floors and bejeweled chandeliers set the stage for interior spaces rich with stunning design that offer livability and a timeless sense of serenity. Interior spaces include everything you need-- from a formal living room, dining room (for more than 20 guests), ballroom, game room, eat-in breakfast area, gourmet kitchen, butlers’ kitchen, and chef’s kitchen to a master retreat with stunning ocean views, beauty salon, fitness room, sauna, and staff quarters – all you can imagine. Then step outside to enjoy a saltwater pool, fountains, and wonderful outdoor lounging spaces.

Built in 1902, with a Mills Act Designation, the ultra-private Manor is the epitome of grace and extraordinary design. The home was completely restored over the last 24 months with millions expended to revitalize the infrastructure while preserving the property’s architectural heritage. Technological innovations affording extensive amenities were seamlessly integrated into the large-scale preservation process.

The extraordinary offering of Crown Manor is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Unique only to this property:

• 5-Star Resort Spa and Salon with every imaginable service offering

• Infrared Sauna Room

• Brand New Commercial Isolation/Flotation Tank Room custom designed by a world renown manufacturer to star athletes and VIPs

• Elegantly-Styled Meditation Room

• Custom Yoga/Pilates Room with Juice Bar

• Modern Commercial Workout/Weight Room with the latest technology and fitness equipment

• Secret Commercial Speakeasy Bar completely soundproofed and equipped with the utmost in audio visual upgrades

• Custom Cigar Humidor Room

• 3,000-Bottle Antique Wine Cellar

• Exclusive Wine and Food Tasting Room overlooking an incredible Chef’s Kitchen

• Celebrity Chef-Designed Custom Grill Kitchen, Baking Kitchen, Prep Kitchen and Service Kitchen designed after the famed Joel Robuchon Kitchen Restaurant in Paris - equipped with high-end and new Heston and Continental state-of-the-art commercial kitchen equipment

• State-of-the-Art Home Technology- seamlessly integrated with the finely-preserved 1902 architecture

Scott Aurich I Luxury Real Estate Advisor

619.987.9797

Scott has over thirty years of diverse real estate sales experience. He has also developed single-family subdivisions, custom homes, luxury condominiums, and affordable housing. This extensive background in sales and development provides his clients with insights into what potential a property may have. Beginning in Residential Sales with his family's real estate business then owning and operating one of the more successful real estate brokerages in Coronado, California, Scott has been helping buy and sell real estate in Coronado since 1989.

Brett Dickinson I Luxury Real Estate Advisor

858.204.6226

Brett@BrettDickinsonTeam.com

For more than 14 years, multiple Five Star Award-winning Realtor® and Global Advisor, Brett Dickinson, has represented highly-satisfied buyers and sellers in countless real estate transactions throughout San Diego County, including the largest ever recorded residential deal in San Diego history. Brett’s first-hand knowledge of San Diego, from the coastal jewels of La Jolla and Del Mar to the inland enclaves of Rancho Santa Fe and Poway, exceptional reputation for client service, negotiation and professionalism, and his unparalleled commitment to the Sotheby’s International Realty ideals of operating a business with a local and global perspective, make him the top choice when it comes to choosing a Realtor®.