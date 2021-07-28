Senator Costa Statement on Rise of Leslie Davis to President & CEO of UPMC

PITTSBURGH – July 28, 2021 – Today, Senator Jay Costa released the following statement in regards to the announcement that Leslie Davis is rising to become President and CEO of UPMC and the departure of Jeffrey Romoff:

“I welcome the ascension of Leslie Davis to the position of President and CEO of UPMC. I’m sure that UPMC will be in good hands under her leadership. Her experience and expertise will surely be an asset to the medical system, and I expect it will continue to be a major regional contributor for some time to come.

Jeffrey Romoff was truly a leader and innovator in the Pittsburgh region and in the healthcare industry. While we have had our differences about certain workforce and community policies, there is no denying that under his direction, UMPC has been a force in the healthcare sector, created an enormous number of jobs and helped lead Pittsburgh through the transition from a major steel manufacturing hub to a modern economy.

Today, Pittsburgh’s healthcare system is world renowned in healthcare delivery, research, education, and job creation.”

###