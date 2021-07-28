Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Binder joins Office of Administrative Hearings

Jessica J. Binder joined the Office of Administrative Hearings as an administrative law judge on July 19.

Judge Binder received a B.S. in Criminal Justice from Minot State University in 2002, and earned a Juris Doctorate from the University of North Dakota School of Law in 2005.

Judge Binder started her legal career in private practice and was later elected as the Mercer County State’s Attorney, where she served for over 10 years before accepting the position of administrative law judge.

