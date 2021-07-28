Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hoyer Statement on the Biden Administration's Proposal to Create Jobs and Support American Businesses

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement following the Biden Administration's "Buy American" rule that would adjust federal procurement policies to increase the threshold of U.S.-created content in products bought by the federal government, which will support American businesses and create jobs for American workers: 

“I applaud President Biden for keeping his promise to ensure that more of the products purchased by the taxpayers are made right here in America.  His actions today to expand content thresholds under the Buy American Act will not only help create good jobs for American workers but also ensure that supply chains for critical defense and governmental products are made more secure.   Buy American goes hand-in-hand with House Democrats’ Make It In America plan for jobs and opportunity, and President Biden’s economic policies draw heavily from Make It In America and the legislative groundwork laid over the past decade by Democratic House Members.  Make It In America focuses on three key areas: education and skills training, infrastructure, and entrepreneurship – and we have worked to advance actions within each area that have broad, bipartisan support and would contribute strongly to our economic growth.  I have been proud to lead the Make It In America plan since its inception in 2010, and House Democrats will continue to advance Make It In America policies as we work closely with the President and his Administration to help our businesses and workers build back better from the pandemic.”

