Geneva Supply opens Kenosha County warehouse

WEDC support helps Geneva Supply create jobs and reactivate empty warehouse

WILMOT, WI. JULY 27, 2021 – Geneva Supply, an e-commerce fulfillment and marketing company, has transformed an unused 385,000-square-foot warehouse into a facility designed to help companies deliver online orders as quickly as possible.

The company plans to hire at least 100 employees for the new facility, and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) has authorized up to $300,000 in state income tax credits over the next three years based on those new jobs.

“This is a great example of WEDC’s work helping to keep companies and jobs in our state and helping businesses make the most of empty commercial properties,” said Missy Hughes, WEDC secretary and CEO. “Geneva Supply has transformed an empty doll warehouse into a facility designed to meet the needs of our largest online retailers. The company also enjoys Wisconsin’s lower business costs and supportive climate while still being close to the Chicago market.”

The actual amount of tax credits Geneva Supply will receive is contingent upon the number of jobs created.

“We could not be more excited to revive this fulfillment warehouse and join the Kenosha County community,” said Mark Becker, Geneva Supply co-founder and chief operating officer. “In six months, we have created 32 new jobs at the facility and we will be doubling that number by the end of the year.”

Founded in 2009, Geneva Supply has warehouses in Delavan; Charleston, South Carolina; and Phoenix, Arizona. With the growth in online retail, the company was looking to add about 200,000 square feet of warehousing space in the Chicago area.

The Wilmot facility allowed the company to purchase more space for a lower price per square foot. The new warehouse will give the company additional space for expansion.

“Geneva Supply is an innovative, growing company that we’re excited to welcome to the western part of Kenosha County,” said Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser. “We’re proud to support this project with $400,000 from our Kenosha County High Impact Fund and thank our state and local partners for their collaboration.”