Acclaimed Nutritional Pharmacist, Benjamin Knight Fuchs, R.Ph., Examines Remedies to Hyperpigmentation

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is Hyperpigmentation? It’s a condition where patches of skin become darker than the surrounding skin—basically it is a nice way of saying dark spots. The discoloration is from an accumulation of melanin, which is the natural pigment that gives our eyes, hair and skin their gorgeous array of colors. While it can be difficult to remove it entirely, you can treat hyperpigmentation—and that’s where vitamin C comes in.

Acclaimed Nutritional Pharmacist, Benjamin Knight Fuchs, R.Ph., has detailed thoughts on this subject matter and is an advocate for vitamin C remedies to combat hyperpigmentation. "While most treatments for hyperpigmented skin focus on the surface appearance of dark spots, in reality the condition is caused by internal biochemical issues, particularly with the hormone estrogen. It's well known among patients who use estrogen-based pharmaceuticals and hormone replacement therapy that one of the most important side effects is hyperpigmentation."

Boasting excellent anti-inflammatory and anti-aging properties, vitamin C is an antioxidant, and a tyrosinase inhibitor. Which are incredibly important qualities when you want to combat dark spots.

"The same can be said for pregnant women who are also dealing with elevated levels of the so-called female hormone," continues Fuchs. "The best way to eliminate and prevent hyperpigmentation is to balance out estrogen with its partner progesterone; topical is best although oral forms can also be help. Nutritional supplementation to regulate the female hormone can be beneficial, particularly with Vitamins A and E, and C, Omega 3 and 6 essential fatty acids and selenium."

Vitamin C as an antioxidant neutralizes free radicals which helps prevent dark spots from forming. As a tyrosinase inhibitor it helps to prevent melanin production and lighten the pigmentation without lightening your surrounding skin. Adding a vitamin C treatment to your daily skin routine can help protect you from UV and environmental damage while also helping to fade and prevent dark spots.

"From a topical perspective, while prescription hydroquinone remains the gold standard in medications used to lighten the skin, anti-pigmentation benefits can also be achieved with the application of retinol, glycolic and salicylic acids and Vitamin C, especially in its fat soluble form, directly onto dark spots," concludes Fuchs.

Benjamin Knight Fuchs, R.Ph.

Benjamin Knight Fuchs is a registered pharmacist, nutritionist and skin care chemist and for the past 35 years has been developing pharmacy-potent skin health treatments for estheticians, dermatologists, and plastic surgeons. "I believe that caring for your skin can be much more than cosmetic," states Ben Fuchs. "I believe that caring for the skin is about the health of the skin. And that’s why I created Benjamin Knight Fuchs, R. Ph. Truth Treatment Systems; to provide topical nourishment for the skin that meets the strictest performance standards."

Ben formulated Truth Treatment Systems because he saw the need for topical treatments that worked with the biochemistry of the skin. Treatments that augmented and enabled dermal processes at the skin cell (not surface) level. Ingredients to activate fibroblasts, normalize keratinocytes, stimulate proteins and enhance the production of extracellular lipids.

Truth Treatment Systems remedies are made with 100 percent active and functional ingredients. They have no fillers, preservatives, waxes, emulsifiers, oils or fragrances. Their ingredients leverage the latest biochemical understandings and utilize proven strategies gleaned from years of compounding prescription skin health treatments for physicians and the most discerning patients