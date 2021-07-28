Second big game controlled hunt drawing and swan tag application period is Aug. 5-15

The application period for Idaho’s second big game controlled hunt and swan tag drawing runs Aug. 5-15.

Tags available in the second drawing include those for deer, elk, pronghorn, and black bear that were not applied for in the first drawing, as well those that were drawn by hunters but not purchased by the Aug. 1 deadline. There will also be 50 swan tags available in the drawing, which are valid only in North Idaho. Swan tags were changed to controlled hunts following a Commission decision earlier in July.

A list of available controlled hunt tags will be available after Aug. 1 and posted to Fish and Game’s Controlled Hunt Information webpage. Draw results will be posted by Aug. 25, and any leftover tags will be sold first-come, first-served on that date at 10 a.m. Mountain Time.

Hunters with a valid 2021 Idaho hunting license may apply for controlled hunts at any license vendor, Fish and Game office, or with a credit card online at license.gooutdoorsidaho.com or by calling 1-800-554-8685. There is an additional fee for online and phone orders.