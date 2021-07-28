Jessica J. Binder joined the Office of Administrative Hearings as an administrative law judge on July 19.
Judge Binder received a B.S. in Criminal Justice from Minot State University in 2002, and earned a Juris Doctorate from the University of North Dakota School of Law in 2005.
Judge Binder started her legal career in private practice and was later elected as the Mercer County State’s Attorney, where she served for over 10 years before accepting the position of administrative law judge.
You just read:
Jessica Binder joins Office of Administrative Hearings
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.