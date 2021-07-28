DEQ issues Permit to Expand Landfill for Disposal of Coal Ash at Duke Roxboro Steam Electric Plant

RALEIGH – Following a comprehensive application review and public comment period, the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Waste Management (DWM) has issued a permit to allow Duke Energy to expand the existing onsite, lined-landfill at the Roxboro Steam Electric Plant for the disposal of excavated coal ash.

The issuance of the permit for the expanded CCR Industrial Landfill aligns with the Roxboro Steam Electric Plant Impoundment Closure Plan, which the Department approved for the facility’s ash basin on August 17, 2020. The closure by excavation of the coal ash impoundment is consistent with the 2020 Settlement Agreement and signed Consent Order between DEQ, Duke Energy, and community and environmental groups.

The Roxboro Steam Electric Plant is located at 1700 Dunnaway Road in Semora in Person County. The onsite, lined landfill will be expanded to dispose of excavated coal ash residuals. The expanded CCR Industrial Landfill will be located partially within the former footprint of the East Ash Basin. Approximately 80 acres, it will be designed to hold nearly 18.9 million cubic yards of coal ash and will stand 210 feet tall, rising approximately 180 feet above Dunnaway Road.

A copy of the permit to construct and operate the landfill can be found at: https://edocs.deq.nc.gov/WasteManagement/DocView.aspx?id=1579332&dbid=0&repo=WasteManagement. For information about the Roxboro Steam Electric Plant coal ash closure activities, go to: https://deq.nc.gov/news/key-issues/coal-ash-excavation/roxboro-steam-electric-plant-coal-ash-closure-plan.

# # #