Treasurer Magaziner Announces Rhode Island Pension Fund Achieves Best Fiscal Year Investment Performance in 25 Years

Today General Treasurer Seth Magaziner announced that Rhode Island Pension Fund continued its strong performance under his "Back-to-Basics" investment strategy, closing the Fiscal Year ended June 30, 2021 with an all-time high investment gain of more than $2.2 billion for a total value of more than $10.3 billion in assets.

"As General Treasurer, my top priority is delivering economic growth and financial security for all Rhode Islanders," said General Treasurer Seth Magaziner. "'Back-to-Basics' works- this year the pension system has reached an all time high, we have achieved our highest annual return in 25 years, and retirees in the system are also receiving a much needed cost of living adjustment."

During the Fiscal Year, the Pension Fund returned 25.58 percent, outperforming its traditional 60 percent stock /40 percent fixed income benchmark, which returned 22.18 percent over the same time period. The average annual investment return for the pension system over the past 5 years has risen to 10.86 percent, compared to the 60/40 benchmark return of 10.12 percent.

Additional information about the Rhode Island pension system, including the "Back-to-Basics" investment strategy and performance, can be found online as part of Treasurer Magaziner's Transparent Treasury initiative at investments.treasury.ri.gov.

# # #

Note: All performance is reported on a "net of fees" basis.