Portuguese based Nortavia Transportes Aeros orders 10 Skyworks Aeronautics eGyro™ Electric Aircraft
Nortavia will use the eGyros to expand their existing Aviation Training and Maintenance Academy Program
With our many years of preparing pilots for both civilian and commercial flight operations, our team at Nortavia is ecstatic to add Skyworks best in class electric gyro to our growing fleet”CHICAGO, IL, USA, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nortavia Transportes Aeros ("Nortavia"), a leading aircraft commercial flight training and maintenance certification academy in operation for over 30 years in Maia, Porto Portugal, recently announced they will purchase 10 of Skyworks Aeronautics Corp.'s ("Skyworks") eGyro™ electrically powered vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.
“With our many years of preparing pilots for both civilian and commercial flight operations, our team at Nortavia is ecstatic to add Skyworks best in class electric gyro to our growing fleet,” said Cassiano Rodrigues, Chief Executive Officer of Nortavia. “With its efficient design, superb safety characteristics, and impressive range, this spectacular platform effectively positions us to meet the ever-growing demand for sustainable aviation capabilities and services, with a particular focus on training the next generation of e-platform operators and maintainers,” Rodrigues added.
“We could not be more grateful and appreciative of the trust and confidence the superb team at Nortavia is placing in us and our eGyro,” stated John E. Michel, Skyworks CEO. “We are also excited about the prospects of working with this very experienced team to develop eGyro training and maintenance certification programs for customers in Europe, Africa, and South America,” Michel added.
The Skyworks eGyro has been designed to leverage the fundamental safety and performance advantages of a gyroplane to create an eVTOL system that provides a practical approach to intra- and inter-city passenger transport. With an autorotating main rotor, the eGyro is fundamentally safe and overcomes a key limitation of many eVTOL systems concepts.
About Nortavia
Nortávia was founded in 1989 and, since their inception, have proven to be one of the most successful aircraft training companies in southern Europe, having developed a well-earned reputation as an aviation Center of Excellence for commercial pilot preparation and maintenance certification. With a flight academy strategically located in Maia, Porto, Portugal, where flight training is available all year-round, Nortavia is where many would-be pilots transform their dreams of flying for a living into a tangible reality.
About Skyworks Aeronautics
Skyworks Aeronautics is the world leader in the science and technology of gyronautics, focusing on the design and development of high-performance gyroplanes. Skyworks gyroplanes provide more affordable, safer, and higher performance alternatives for runway-independent aircraft.
Skyworks has more than 40 patents with several more underway, all obtained in an effort to radically change not only the way gyroplanes are perceived, but also the way they are utilized. From mass personnel transportation, agriculture, defense, and border protection to changing the economies of developing nations, Skyworks’ goal is to change the nature of vertical flight. For more information about the company, its products, and individual members of the Skyworks team, visit www.skyworks-aero.com
