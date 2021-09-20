New York US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma In New York To Please Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for Specifics About Their Compensation That Might Exceed $1,000,000

We are urging a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma New York State or their family to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 to discuss compensation.” — New York US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

BUFFALO , NEW YORK , USA, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the New York Mesothelioma Advocate, "We are urging a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma anywhere in New York State or their family to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 for answers to their questions about mesothelioma compensation, how the process works as well as what their specific claim might be worth. Erik Karst is one of the nation's top mesothelioma attorneys and he specializes in assisting Navy Veterans with this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure.

"We want a person with mesothelioma to understand their financial compensation is based on two things-the first being the specifics of how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos-and the second being the caliber of the lawyer who represents them. If you are a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in New York or their family rather than ordering a 'free' generic-do it yourself calculator about mesothelioma or other complete nonsense-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 for specifics about your financial compensation claim. We are certain you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The New York US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is especially focused on assisting former factory workers with mesothelioma in upstate New York, including the following communities: Buffalo, Amsterdam, Schenectady, Binghamton, Rochester, Syracuse, Watertown, Utica, Rome, or Poughkeepsie.

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in New York, the New York US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital:

* New York City’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Clinic:

* Columbia Presbyterian

* New York City’s Mount Sinai Hospital

The New York US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate specializes in financial compensation for diagnosed victims of mesothelioma. High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in New York include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, maritime workers, manufacturing, or industrial workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980s. https://MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, based on the calls the Advocate receives, diagnosed victims of mesothelioma could live in any state, including New York State. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma, please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.