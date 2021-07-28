CMI programme at Edge Hill helps build stronger team at Pakawaste
CMI programme at Edge Hill College helps Pakawaste to build a stronger more coherent team for the future
The CMI course has helped expand our teams management knowledge and skills”PRESTON, LANCASHIRE, ENGLAND, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “As our business continues to grow, offering new products into new sectors, it is important that the team expand their management knowledge and skills to build their confidence and feel valued and supported. The CMI programme at Edge Hill has helped us to build a stronger more coherent team that will stay with us for a long-time to continue to move the business forward. The content of the Level 7 course has been informative and applicable to my role as CEO. John Plummer from the Business School at Edge Hill has made the course engaging, interactive and enjoyable.”
— David Hamer
– David Hamer, CEO – Pakawaste Limited
CMI Management and Leadership Qualifications – benefits and impact
• Build a strong coherent management team
• Expand management knowledge and capabilities
• Formalise management experience with a professional qualification
• Develop a confident and loyal workforce to help grow the business
About the business
Preston based Pakawaste Ltd is the UK’s number one waste handling equipment and systems provider. They offer a wide range of products to a variety of sectors including retail, manufacturing, warehousing, education, transport and leisure/entertainment.
The forward-thinking organisation was established forty-five years ago. They have built a reputation for providing tailored flexible design that puts customer service at the forefront of their operations.
CEO, David Hamer has been with the organisation for fifteen years and along with his experienced team has helped shape the business into the success it is today. With plans to expand into international markets including Australia and Malaysia, the company currently employs over 75 local people, making it one of the largest employers within its field in the UK.
Building leadership and management capabilities
David has built an organisational culture that has its employees at the centre of all they do. Training and development play an integral role in the success of the business. Providing better opportunities to the employees and personal development is encouraged and supported. The organisation has an established technical apprenticeship programme up to degree level and leadership and management training is highly valued.
The range of qualifications offered through the CMI management and leadership programme by Edge Hill was not only a perfect opportunity for David to offer the online courses to his employees, but for him to continue with his own personal development. David has completed his Level 7 Strategic Management and Leadership certificate and four members of his Sales, Service and General Management teams are studying one of the CMI nationally recognised qualifications.
Outcome and impact
Rachael Almond joined Pakawaste as a Maintenance Administrator and before long was promoted to Maintenance Manager. Studying the Level 4 Management and Leadership, Rachael has found the knowledge-based programme beneficial and has been able to apply her learning to her role. The course has helped her build the confidence to view her own performance within the team and adapt different techniques to support her in her approach to tasks and situations.
The online delivery of the programme has provided David and his team with the flexibility to adapt the course around their busy work and home schedules and all the team have been given the time to access the live lectures.
Whilst on the course, David has been announced as the winner of the prestigious Global 100 – Europe CEO of the year 2021 award. Winners of the award need to have demonstrated exemplary leadership and team management in their domestic and international work.
Congratulations to David, from John Plummer and the team at the Business School.
Don Fryer
Piranha Digital
+44 1772888331
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook