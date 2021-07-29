Ottawa-Gatineau’s Internet Exchange Points Launches Connectivity to New Site
Zayo will provide the connectivity between the Ottawa-Gatineau Internet Exchange (OGIX)'s two sites: uOttawa (Downtown) and PureColo (Kanata)KANATA, ON, CANADA, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ottawa-Gatineau Internet Exchange (OGIX), a network-neutral, independent internet exchange, announced today that Zayo, a leading global provider of fiber-based communications solutions, will provide the connectivity between its recently launched second site, hosted by the University of Ottawa, and its original location at PureColo, in the west end of Ottawa.
“We are excited to collaborate with Zayo in connecting OGIX’s first two locations,” said Richard Waterhouse, board chair, OGIX. “With multiple new peers having joined the exchange since the beginning of the year, and more to be announced, the internet exchange is benefitting Ottawa by improving local internet performance, attracting new companies to the region, and reducing transit costs for network operators connected to the OGIX exchange.
“I want to thank the extremely helpful staff at Zayo, and all of our volunteers, sponsors, and community supporters, without whom we could not have achieved this important milestone. In particular, Jacques Latour, Board Vice-Chair, was instrumental in securing Zayo’s support.”
“Zayo is committed to supporting Ottawa-Gatineau’s Internet Exchange in its expansion to a central Ottawa location, enabling the Exchange to reach more networks and helping to bring the Edge of the Internet to companies and organizations in the National Capital region.” said Joel Daly, SVP of Product Strategy and Innovation at Zayo.
OGIX provides the infrastructure through which internet service providers (ISPs), enterprises, and content delivery networks (CDNs), can interconnect to exchange internet traffic between their networks. This provides faster connectivity for users and applications, and reduced bandwidth costs for participants. This interconnection model also keeps local traffic from crossing international borders unnecessarily, helping to improve data sovereignty and security.
OGIX is also currently in the process of working to deploy an additional location in Gatineau to ensure coverage of its Internet exchange throughout the National Capital Region.
To learn more about Ottawa-Gatineau Internet Exchange, visit ogix.ca.
About OGIX
National Capital Internet Exchange, operating as Ottawa-Gatineau Internet exchange (OGIX), is a not-for-profit corporation that was incorporated in 2018. With the assistance of a dedicated group of volunteers, at both the board and operational levels, as well as a number of sponsors and other community supporters, OGIX has been working towards the deployment of an Internet exchange point in the National Capital Region. For updates on our activities and launch timetable, please visit our website www.ogix.ca. Early sponsors of the organization: include; Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA), Centre of Excellence in Next Generation Networks (CENGN), Internet Society, Storm Internet Services, Tacit Law and TekSavvy Solutions Inc.
About Zayo Group
Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. provides mission-critical bandwidth to the world’s most impactful companies, fueling the innovations that are transforming our society. Zayo’s 126,000-mile network in North America and Europe includes extensive metro connectivity to thousands of buildings and data centers. Zayo’s communications infrastructure solutions include dark fiber, private data networks, wavelengths, Ethernet, dedicated internet access and data center connectivity solutions. Zayo owns and operates a Tier 1 IP backbone and through its CloudLink service, Zayo provides low-latency private connectivity that attaches enterprises to their public cloud environments. Zayo serves wireless and wireline carriers, media, tech, content, finance, healthcare and other large enterprises. For more information, visit https://zayo.com/.
