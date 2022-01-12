Hub350 Joins CENGN Membership to Strengthen Support of Tech Innovation in Canada
Hub350 is a state-of-the-art technology centre dedicated to fostering a vibrant environment of innovation, collaboration, and creativity. It’s designed to attract talent and fuel growth in Kanata North, home to Canada’s largest technology park. Ninety percent of Canada’s telecom research and development takes place in Kanata North Technology Park, making it the country’s biggest innovation region in the sector (Source: Ottawa Business Journal.) Hub350 is located in the heart of Kanata North and will focus on enabling corporate growth, academic connections, financial support, 5G innovation, and a connected tech community.
CENGN is a not-for-profit organization that advances global technology innovation for the prosperity of all Canadians. The organization drives technology innovation and supports industry growth through its commercial-grade network testbed, engineering resources, and expertise in technology validation. The CENGN Testbed enables the commercial growth of Canadian tech startups as well as the talent development of professionals and students in the highly skilled sectors of cloud computing and networking. CENGN also fosters a large ecosystem of partners, including private companies, the federal government, and the Ontario government.
As a CENGN member, Hub350 is joining a conglomeration of organizations committed to driving technology advancement and growing innovation. The ecosystem enhances dynamic interaction between members across industry verticals and supports CENGN’s vision of advancing global technology innovation for the prosperity of all Canadians. Hub350 will make a powerful addition to CENGN’s growing list of members. As the innovation centre of the Kanata region, Hub350 is focused on innovation and commercial growth through fostering collaboration between academia, government and the Canadian tech sector. Through its CENGN membership, the organization will help shape Canada’s innovation programs, strengthen CENGN’s mission, and address any gaps within the Canadian tech sector.
CENGN’s mission to advance global technology and support the growth of Canadian tech startups aligns perfectly with Hub350. By joining CENGN’s network of organizations, Hub350 and the Kanata North technology park will connect and collaborate to support innovation in the region. Working alongside TELUS, CENGN will accelerate the 5G Innovation Zone to test technology-driven solutions for the 540+ companies within Kanata.
“I am very pleased to welcome Hub350 as the newest member of CENGN,” said Jean-Charles Fahmy, President and CEO of CENGN. “Hub350’s mission – supported by major Canadian industry leaders like TELUS and RBC – to nurture collaboration and growth between industry, government, and academia aligns directly with CENGN’s objectives. We support Hub350 on its goal to grow the innovation economy in Kanata, and see the organization as a powerful asset to CENGN’s mission to advance Canada’s leadership in advanced network technology.”
“We are thrilled to partner with CENGN through Hub350,” said Julia Frame, Director of Partnerships at KNBA. “This collaboration will help fuel innovation and growth in Canada’s largest technology park and beyond.” Hub350 joins the ranks of BC Tech, Bell, Bioenterprise, Cisco, EXFO, Juniper Networks, Kandy Communications, Mitel, Nokia, Ribbon Communications, TELUS, University of Ottawa and Wind River, as a member of CENGN. The organization was launched in October 2021 and is part of the Kanata Business Association. Hub350 now hosts the 5G Innovation Zone in collaboration with TELUS and CENGN.
