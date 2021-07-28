Request for Data - Ambient Water Quality Monitoring

DOEE is requesting data from ambient water quality monitoring programs, special water quality studies performed by universities and community groups, and all data related to water quality for waters within the boundaries of the District of Columbia that meet the following criteria:

Collected for the period from July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2021, and Accompanied by a copy of the quality assurance project plan implemented to collect the data.

Data received by August 30, 2021, will be considered as DOEE prepares the District of Columbia’s 2022 303(d) list. The federal Clean Water Act requires the Government of the District of Columbia to assess the city's waters and publish a 303(d) list biennially of those waters not attaining established water quality standards. Waterbodies listed as impaired may require the development of total maximum daily loads (TMDLs).

Please submit your data electronically to DOEE at [email protected] or in hard copy to the following address:

DOEE Water Quality Division 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor Washington, DC 20002

ATTN: 2022 303(d) List

We appreciate your help to improve water quality in the District of Columbia. For more information about the District’s TMDLs, 303(d) list, and Integrated Report for water quality, please visit Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) Documents.