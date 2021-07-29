NFTART to be Listed on LBank Exchange NFTART trading competition

LBank will list NFTART on July 28, 2021. For all LBank users, the NFTART/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 PM (UTC+8).

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 28, 2021 - LBank, a global digital asset trading platform, will list NFTART on July 28, 2021. For all LBank users, the NFTART/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 PM (UTC+8). At the same time, LBank will give away 9 Trillion NFTART to all participants in the NFTART Trading Competition and Trading Lottery.

Check the detail as follows:

Trading Competition

Users will be ranked in terms of the total NFTART volume traded on their LBank account (including both buy and sell orders) on NFTART/USDT trading pair during the competition period.

The top 10 users with the highest trading volume will be rewarded with the following prizes:

1st: 21% of the total prizes

2nd: 12% of the total prizes

3rd: 8% of the total prizes

4th-10th: split 35% of the total prizes (5% each)

Trading Lottery

Users with a trading volume (including both buy and sell orders) at least of 200 USDT of NFTART will be eligible to participate. Users rank between 11th and 50th with a ranking number ending in 4 and 7 (i.e. 14th, 17th, 24th, 27th, 34th, 37th, 44th, and 47th) will be selected to receive 3% of the total prizes.

Read more：

Listing Announcement on LBank https://support.lbank.site/hc/en-gb/articles/4404206210841

Campaign Announcement on LBank https://support.lbank.site/hc/en-gb/articles/4404262899481

About NFTART

NFTART is a deflationary utility token powering the NFT ecosystem enter. The tokenomics rewards holders with a passive income where 5% is redistributed and 5% is burnt on every transaction on the blockchain.

NFTART was stealth launched late March 2021 with no pre-sale, yet it got more than 400 000 holders in one month. The smart contract ownership of the token is renounced, and all codes are audited externally for the investors’ safety.

enter.art & enter.audio are the first platforms where NFTART is used as the utility token, but plans for the future are big and stretch far.

The ecosystem is being built by the Norwegian crypto and tech company enter. The team is public, and they’re determined to keep an open and transparent communication with their community.

About LBank

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 5.6 million users in more than 50 countries around the world.