Jabmo Unveils Facebook and Instagram Integration for its ABM Platform
New integration enables account-based social advertising, provides B2B marketers platform for measuring omnichannel marketing performance at an account level.
With these integrations, our customers now have a solid foundation to expand their ABM programs, simplifying the measurement of marketing effectiveness from all channels at an account level.”PARIS, FRANCE, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jabmo, the leading provider of Account-Based Marketing (ABM) solutions to the manufacturing and life sciences industries, announces its latest integration with Facebook and Instagram. With this integration already in use by Jabmo customers, B2B marketers can expand their ABM programs on these traditionally consumer-based platforms. Combined with the recent integration with LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, this latest update allows B2B marketers to see results across all social media platforms within a single integrated account-data platform.
— Nick Heys, CEO of Jabmo
Studies show most social media users visit Facebook and Instagram on a daily basis, spending nearly three hours per day on the platforms across devices. While these platforms are traditionally considered B2C, Jabmo’s integration will allow B2B marketers to serve targeted, account-based ads to global enterprises on Facebook and Instagram. This integration also allows zero-wastage retargeting ad campaigns by identifying target account visits on a website and retargeting those users on social networks.
Mark Durante, Vice President of Product & Engineering at Jabmo, said, “Our integrations allow Jabmo’s customers to engage their target accounts wherever they go on the internet. While Facebook and Instagram are typically used for B2C advertising, B2B advertisers can now engage their target accounts on their social media accounts and see detailed account-level results in our omnichannel ABM Platform.”
With Jabmo’s Facebook and Instagram integration, B2B marketers can:
● Grow omnichannel engagement with target accounts by engaging target account buying groups with ads throughout the buying cycle on social networks.
● Drive target account growth by increasing sales win rates and deal sizes.
● Measure results and ROI with a full view of target account engagement across all digital channels on the Jabmo ABM Platform.
For more information about Jabmo’s omnichannel ABM platform, visit their website: www.jabmo.com.
About Jabmo
Founded in 2015, Jabmo is the worldwide leader in account-based marketing (ABM) for manufacturing, life sciences, and other industries that rely on complex sales for growth. Jabmo USA is headquartered in Austin, Texas. The company also has offices in EMEA and APAC. Jabmo offers a next-generation marketing technology platform and advertising solutions for B2B marketing teams to grow reach, engagement, and revenue with key accounts. The company was named a leader in the Forrester New Wave™: ABM Platforms. For more information or to request a demo, please visit: www.jabmo.com
Madeleine Bumstead
DPR Group, Inc
+1 240-686-1000
madeleine@dprgroup.com