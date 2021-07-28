PSD Issues RFP for Incentive Regulation of Basic Exchange Telecommunications Providers Expertise

The Department of Public Service seeks to retain a contractor with expertise in the area(s) of incentive regulation and/or traditional cost of service regulation of basic exchange telecommunications providers to perform a detailed review of Consolidated Communications’ Incentive Regulation Plan (“IRP”). The selected contractor will perform a detailed review of the IRP, determine whether the IRP serves as an adequate form of alternative regulation consistent with the requisite criteria detailed in 30 V.S.A. § 226b, and develop and present recommendations to the Public Utility Commission.

For more information, including the scope of services and schedule, please see the RFP document.

Bids are due by 4:30 pm Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Please direct any questions to:

Sarah L. J. Aceves, Special Counsel Vermont Department of Public Service 202-423-3363 sarah.aceves@vermont.gov