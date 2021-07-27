State disciplines health care providers-R21-18

For immediate release: July 27, 2021 (21-175-Revised)

Note: the spelling for the name Brady Nicole Videgar was revised to Brandy Nicole Videgar

State disciplines health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency website. Click on "Look up a health care provider license" in the "How Do I?" section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider's license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Chelan County

In June 2021 the Unlicensed Practice Program ordered Sarah Tuck to permanently cease and desist from engaging in any and all conduct constituting the practice of midwifery in the state of Washington unless she obtains the proper credential or meets an exception.

Clallam County

In June 2021 the secretary of health granted the release of terms and conditions of chemical dependency professional trainee Jeffrey William Haley (CP60814905).

Clark County

In June 2021 the Nursing Commission charged licensed practical nurse Simon Peter Walusimbi (LP60820583) with unprofessional conduct. In December 2017 Walusimbi was arrested for driving under the influence, and in May 2020 Walusimbi pled guilty and was convicted of driving under the influence, third-degree driving while license suspended, operating a vehicle without ID and hit and run unattended. In October 2020 Walusimbi pled guilty to driving under the influence, reckless driving and operating a vehicle without Ignition Interlock.

Cowlitz County

In June 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program charged certified nursing assistant Franklin Josue Bobadilla (NC60598687). Bobadilla allegedly provided care to a patient and then later discussed going to a nude beach with the patient, discussed the patient’s genitalia and then proceeded to touch the patient’s genitalia. The certified nursing assistant also allegedly exchanged phone numbers with the patient and texted the patient about the encounter after leaving the patient’s room.

King County

In June 2021 the secretary of health granted the termination of probation for certified nursing assistant Yohans Ayele Getahun (NC10081132).

In June 2021 the Psychology Board entered an agreed order and reinstated the license of psychologist Philip A. Hirsch (PY00001117).

In June 2021 the Nursing Commission released registered nurse Ingrid C. Landerth (RN00156108) from terms and conditions of an agreed order.

In June 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program terminated probation for certified nursing assistant Tuma Yesuf Seid (NC10101323).

Kitsap County

In June 2021 the Osteopathic Board of Medicine and Surgery modified an agreed order requiring osteopathic physician Beno M. Kuharich (OP60164791) to complete a two-year period of oversight. Kuharich must comply with terms and conditions.

In June 2021 the Chiropractic Commission granted the release of terms and conditions for chiropractor Paul K. Patterson (CH00003533).

In June 2021 the Substance Use Disorder Professional Program charged substance use disorder professional Amy Lynn Sampson (CP60826471) with unprofessional conduct. Sampson allegedly disclosed to her employer that she had relapsed and was misusing controlled substances. A health care investigator requested a full and complete explanation of the matter and Sampson has yet to provide a written response.

Pierce County

In May 2021 the secretary of health denied the application of mental health counselor associate Marc Anthony Carvajal (MC61133161). Carvajal was convicted of driving under the influence on two occasions and entered into deferred prosecution including completion of a two-year alcohol program for one of the convictions.

Snohomish County

In July 2021 the Pharmacy Commission released pharmacy assistant Dawn Elizabeth Curtis (VB61084733) from the requirements of a 2020 agreement.

In June 2021 the Osteopathic Board of Medicine and Surgery entered an agreed order with osteopathic physician Dennis Steven Mann (OP00000949) and placed his license on probation for at least three years. Mann must comply with terms and conditions. His treatment of patients fell below the standard of care.

In June 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program charged certified nursing assistant Susan Kay Maurer (NC60590328) with unprofessional conduct. Maurer allegedly failed to respond to a department of health investigator letter in connection with investigation of a report that she had an altered mental state at work.

Spokane County

In June 2021 the secretary of health terminated probation for home care aide Christina Mae Smith (HM60896623).

Thurston County

In June 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program charged registered nurse Jessica LynnMarie Younkerman (NA60916601) with unprofessional conduct. Younkerman allegedly left three patients unattended during her scheduled shift when they were supposed to have 24-hour support, drove into a parked vehicle and when the officer arrived Younkerman smelled like alcohol. Younkerman was convicted of driving under the influence in Olympia Municipal Court.

Whatcom County

In June 2021 the secretary of health granted the termination of probation for substance use disorder professional R. Russ (CP00000957).

Yakima County

In April 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program suspended registered nursing assistant Tre’Jor La’Nae Hyde (N60753439) for at least five years. Hyde used a client’s EBT card without permission and made about five unauthorized transactions.

In May 2021 the secretary of health denied the application of agency-affiliated counselor Amanda Rose Rodriguez (CG61145083). Rodriguez was found guilty of second-degree theft, second-degree driving while license suspended or revoked, and two charges of possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver—methamphetamine.