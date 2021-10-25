Submit Release
Freedom Universal Graduates from Mbanq Labs with Banking Platform for Positive Social Impact

Freedom Universal is a digital banking FinTech that aims to be a world changing company for the benefit of humanity.

Freedom Universal will use FinTech to reward its account holders with a monthly Depositor’s Dividend in a sustainable manner.”
SINGAPORE, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital banking FinTech, Freedom Universal, will prioritize positive social impact as its underlying business philosophy. The company will implement an innovative monthly ‘Depositor’s Dividend’ for all account holders, globally, regardless of deposit size, monthly salary or personal wealth.

Demonstrating its technology and inspired vision on graduation from Mbanq Labs, a leading FinTech accelerator, Freedom Universal says it plans to use financial technology to make the world a fairer place in a sustainable manner.

Dion Mavath, CVO and Founder of Freedom Universal, says, “Freedom Universal will use FinTech to reward its account holders with a monthly Depositor’s Dividend. It aims to provide a financial safety net for those in need and to help safeguard the wealth of those who are financially more comfortable.

“The rewards program will be sustainable. The public holds and generates massive wealth but doesn’t have the power to unlock it. Customers enable banks to profit from fees, data, payments, and interest on deposits and loans, as well as to raise investor capital and expand further. Freedom Universal will tap into these profit centers for the benefit of its account holders.”

Freedom Universal’s technology partner is Mbanq, a world-leading FinTech innovator and Banking as a Service (BaaS) provider.

Vlad Lounegov, CEO of Mbanq, says, “Freedom Universal advocates a very powerful idea. FinTech has influenced and transformed almost every industry on the planet. Wherever the internet reaches, so does finance. Freedom Universal is using FinTech to bring transformative change to society in ways we have not yet imagined.”

Mbanq is a world-leading Banking as a Service (BaaS) provider and technology innovator. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Mbanq provides a complete digital banking and financial services ecosystem. www.mbanq.com

Mbanq Labs is a leading digital banking and FinTech accelerator. It provides training and wide-ranging support for technology innovation. Freedom Universal is a proud graduate of Mbanq Labs' 3rd cohort. https://labs.mbanq.io

Freedom Universal is a revolutionary digital banking FinTech that prioritizes ethics and wellbeing over profits. It will provide a Monthly Depositor’s Dividend to all of its customers upon launch. www.freedomuniversalbank.com

Freedom Universal is a digital banking platform that prioritizes social responsibility.

