Trending Today, on Fox Business, Features Triage Staffing and Kamana Health Changing the Game in Healthcare Staffing

Trending Today is excited to tell the story of Triage Staffing as a marketplace disruptor, with lessons in business and life to share with our audience.”JOHNSON CITY, TENNESSEE , US, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Triage, a travel healthcare staffing agency, stars in the latest episode of Trending Today, airing on Fox Business, for its game-changing partnership with Kamana Healthcare and their digital wallet.
Triage sees itself as a truthteller in the industry and has earned several accolades for its “Being Real. Being Ready” approach to healthcare staffing. “We use transparency to build trust among our traveling health care professionals and the people they serve,” says John Maaske, Founder, and CEO of Triage Staffing.
Triage consistently ranks on the Inc 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies and has earned awards as one of the best travel nurse agencies from VeryWell Health, The Balance Careers, The Gypsy Nurse, and BluePipes. Company CEO John Maaske ranks in the Top 20 Small/Medium Business CEOs by Glassdoor and in the Top 100 List by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA).
The Omaha company continues to evolve, acquiring Kamana Health in 2020. This technology company developed a secure digital wallet that serves as an online platform to store, track, manage, and share essential healthcare worker documents. “The paperwork associated with our careers is a time drain. We saw an opportunity with Kamana Health to offer a solution to simplify the process for traveling healthcare professionals,” says Maaske. “We are willing to disrupt our model. The bigger picture is about creating efficiency and a great experience for all healthcare professionals, not just in the travel space.”
Kamana Health’s proprietary universal profile enables healthcare professionals to securely store online their health records, licenses, certifications, work histories, vaccine records, Social Security cards, and driver’s licenses. Healthcare pros can then share this profile with agencies and hospitals, making the Kamana profile the last one they’ll need to complete, whether they’re a traveling professional or on a hospital’s permanent staff.
Kamana Health co-founders John “Trey” Modica, an RN, Dave Dworschak and Kiere El-Shafie knew there had to be a better alternative to securing and submitting the necessary paperwork for job placement. “In the travel healthcare space, it’s very speed-to-market. This remote data exchange has to happen quickly if you are going to be successful as a travel healthcare professional,” says Modica. “Jobs can receive as many as 20 applications in the first 10 minutes, so if your profile isn’t ready, you could miss out.”
The digital wallet operates with the highest standards of data encryption to securely store healthcare workers’ records, and it’s a vital tool in Triage’s mission to provide global solutions. “Too many travelers send their sensitive information via unsecured email or text message, then their data gets compromised. As healthcare professionals, we would never treat patient data like that—why are we doing that with our own?” said Modica.
“Trending Today is excited to tell the story of Triage Staffing as a marketplace disruptor, with lessons in business and life to share with our audience,” says Liz Plummer, Executive Producer. Watch the latest episode Saturday, July 31st at 12:30 EST on Fox Business.
About Triage:
Triage is an award-winning, top-ranked medical staffing agency that places the best and brightest traveling Nursing, Laboratory, Radiology, Cardiopulmonary, and Rehab Therapy professionals in facilities across the country. Our staff is committed to building lasting, long-term relationships, and that starts with being Real so that candidates can be Ready. Triage recruiters work tirelessly to create the proper placement with facilities, never sending candidates with qualifiers, only qualified candidates. The company is proud to have been recognized by Inc. Magazine five times as one of the fast-growing companies in America and a top-ranked Travel Company by BluePipes for the fifth consecutive year. Triage has also received top rankings from Highway Hypodermics and Gypsy Nurse. Triage was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. www.triagestaff.com
About Trending Today:
Trending Today is a business show that features entrepreneurs and companies disrupting and innovating the business world. Learn how they build their brands as guests share their stories, passion, knowledge, and expertise to inspire entrepreneurship. Trending Today airs on Fox Business on Saturdays at 12:30 pm EST. Learn more about the show at www.Trendingtoday.com.
