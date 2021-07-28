Global Disaster Recovery As A Service (DRaaS) Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The DRaaS Market 2021-2030

Disaster Recovery As A Service (DRaaS) Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Disaster Recovery As A Service (DRaaS) Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the global disaster recovery as a service market is expected to grow from $5.19 billion in 2020 to $6.35 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The DRaaS market is expected to reach $21.2 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 35.2%. The rise in need for backing up public and private data drives the growth of the disaster recovery as a service market.

The disaster recovery as a service market consists of sales of cloud based disaster recovery as a services for protecting applications and data from the disruption caused due to disaster. DRaaS helps in business continuity in any event of system failure. Some features of these solutions are hybrid cloud availability monitoring, cross-cloud infrastructure management, and cross-platform health monitoring.

Trends In The Global Disaster Recovery As A Service (DRaaS) Market

Due to rise in the number of cyber threats, companies started using AI and Machine Learning in DRaaS solutions to detect threats and unusual behavior in advance. There are predictive learning algorithms that are being developed to differentiate between real and false disaster recovery situations. These learning algorithms can automatically perform proactive recoveries, eliminating outages before they are detected. For example, Unitrends, an US-based company offers a variety of business continuity and backup services. The company has developed the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in its services which runs during every backup in order to identify backups that are affected by ransomware. Once data threats are identified, the company with the help of AI and new technologies immediately informs about the same making data more secure.

Global Disaster Recovery As A Service (DRaaS) Market Segments:

The global disaster recovery as a service market is further segmented based on service type, application, deployment model, size of enterprise, cloud type and geography.

By Service Type: Backup & Recovery, Real-Time Replication, Data Protection

By Application: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Government, IT And Telecom, Media And Entertainment, Manufacturing And Logistics, Education

By Deployment Model: Premises-to-Cloud, Cloud-to-Cloud

By Size Of Enterprise: Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises

By Cloud Type: Public, Private, Hybrid

By Geography: The global disaster recovery as a service market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Disaster Recovery As A Service (DRaaS) Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides disaster recovery as a service market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global DRaaS market, disaster recovery as a service market size, disaster recovery as a service market segments, disaster recovery as a service market forecast disaster recovery as a service market share, disaster recovery as a service market players, disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) market segments and geographies, disaster recovery as a service market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The DRaaS market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Disaster Recovery As A Service Market Organizations Covered: Amazon Web Services, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Microsoft Corporation and Citrix Systems.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets. Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Disaster Recovery As A Service (DRaaS) Global Market Report 2021:

