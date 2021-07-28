The benefits of first aid training in the workplace
Someone trained and able to take control of a medical emergency can save lives.”PRESTON, LANCASHIRE, ENGLAND, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are many good reasons to have first aid trained employees in the workplace; even in an office which can seem a very safe place there are risks. Accidents can happen anywhere and at any time, so it is best to be prepared.
First Aid workplace training courses provide a wide range of practical first aid skills which would be invaluable in the workplace and are also very useful in domestic environments. First aiders need to have the ability and background knowledge to deal with a wide variety of first aid emergencies in the workplace.
When selecting courses, specifically for workplace environments, they should meet the standards required for compliance with Health and Safety (First aid) regulations, this also helps ensures regulated and quality assured First Aid training.
Businesses in the UK have a legislative imperative to provide adequate and appropriate equipment, facilities and personnel to ensure their employees receive immediate attention if they are injured or taken ill at work. ‘Adequate and appropriate’ will depend on the working environment. It is advisable for employers to carry out an assessment to determine whether first aiders are required and what first aid equipment and facilities are needed so they can implement the necessary first aid provision as required under the Health and Safety (First Aid) regulations 1981/1982 in the UK.
So, other than complying with the UK’s Health & Safety Executive (HSE) regulations, what are the practical benefits of first aid provision in the workplace? Regardless of regional legislation, first and foremost, first aid treatment can save lives and the earlier the patient can receive treatment from life threatening injury or illness, the better chance they have of surviving, Therefore, having someone trained and able to take control of a medical emergency and administer first aid can prove to be critical for the injured party.
Treatment of less traumatic illnesses or injuries can be facilitated by the correct use of a first aid kit, quickly, and on site by trained employees. Recovery time, if any is required, is often substantially reduced, allowing the employee to return to work with less disruption to business operations.
First aid provision also makes employees more aware of potential dangers, helps to make them feel valued and gives them confidence and clarity if an emergency were to occur.
There is a wide scope of First Aid courses available with varying programs, dependent on your assessment requirements. If you are unsure which course would best suit your needs go to training courses for further information about off and on-site training for your employees.
First aid training can help employees deal with minor injuries or illnesses in the workplace or more serious emergencies such as cardiac arrest. Specific courses for Automated External Defibrillator Course (AED) will give attendees a deeper knowledge and the confidence they need to deal with sudden cardiac arrest (SCA), show them how to administer Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and also the correct way to use the AED equipment.
The benefits of First Aid workplace training and AED/CPR training far outweigh the cost, and of course the cost is nothing compared to its potential to save a life and ensuring a healthy workplace.
