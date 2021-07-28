Hybrid Saharalympics sparks excitement, gold quest at Sahara Group

Sahara Group has commenced Season 4 of the Saharlympics, the Group's biennial sporting competition featuring games contested by employees across the Group

The Saharalympics made its debut in 2014 and has ever since become a flagship event at Sahara Group that reinforces the role of sports in enhancing excellence, team performance and sustainability.”
— Bethel Obioma, Head, Corporate Communications, Sahara Group
LAGOS, NIGERIA, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading energy conglomerate, Sahara Group has commenced Season 4 of the Saharlympics, which is tge Group's biennial sporting competition that features several games contested by employees across Africa, Asia Europe and the Middle East.

Bethel Obioma, Head Corporate Communications, Sahara Group, said the Saharalympics is a celebration of "competiveness and camaraderie" and provides a platform for enhancing employee collaboration, recreation, and productivity.

"The Saharalympics made its debut in 2014 and has ever since become a flagship event at Sahara Group that reinforces the role of sports in enhancing excellence, team performance and sustainability. This Season 4 is particularly special for us as it coincides with the celebration of Sahara's 25 years of transformative impact and leadership in regional and global energy sectors, " he said.

Obioma said a hybrid approach had been adopted for the 2021 edition that would see 16 teams from Sahara's Power, Upstream, Midstream, Downstream, Infrastructure and Technology businesses compete for medals and glory. Games for the online version of the Saharlympics include Chess, Scrabble, PlayStation Football and Need for Speed, and Kahoot. Football, athletics, volleyball, basketball and other novelty games will be played during the physical games under strict compliance with covid-19 protocol. The online Saharalympics is underway. The physical edition will be held in October.

"The excitement right now in Sahara is palpable and our Saharalympians are ready to trade tackles and moves fairly and expertly in the spirit of the Saharalympics. While Saharians will smile home with individual medals, ultimately, just like the conventional Olympic Games, everyone is a winner with the Saharalympics," Obioma added.

The Saharalympics also involves the participation of prominent sports men and women in line with Sahara Group's commitment to celebrating and promoting excellence. Previous editions featured Nigeria’s first individual gold medalist at the Atlanta Games in 1996, Chioma Ajunwa, 1996 400m bronze medalist, Falilat Ogunkoya and former Super Eagles Captain, Joseph Yobo.

Bethel Obioma
Sahara Group
1 279 3811
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Hybrid Saharalympics sparks excitement, gold quest at Sahara Group

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Social Media, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Bethel Obioma
Sahara Group
1 279 3811
Company/Organization
Sahara Group
7A OLUWA ROAD, IKOYI
LAGOS, 2341
Nigeria
+234 1 279 3811
Visit Newsroom
About

Sahara Group is a leading international energy and infrastructure conglomerate with operations in over 38 countries across Africa, the Middle East, Europe and Asia. Sahara is a dynamic leader in various energy sub-sectors via its power (generation and distribution), downstream, midstream and upstream businesses in key regional and global markets.Sahara continues to explore new frontiers; creating innovative and sustainable ways of bringing energy to life through the unparalleled talent of the men and women who embody Sahara’s irrepressible spirit.Sahara Group is a member of the World Economic Forum - Partnering Against Corruption Initiative (PACI) where it collaborates with other leading global stakeholders to steer the course of transparency and integrity in international business practices. Sahara is also a foremost global promoter of the Sustainable Development Goals; giving wings to aspirations through the Sahara Foundation which coordinates the Group’s Corporate Citizenship interventions in education, health, capacity building, environmental protection and youth empowerment, among others.

http://www.sahara-group.com

More From This Author
Hybrid Saharalympics sparks excitement, gold quest at Sahara Group
NNPC, Egbin To Boost Gas-To-Power, Energy Transition
Sahara Foundation unveils STRP to combat climate change, boost employment
View All Stories From This Author