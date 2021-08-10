Mbanq Awarded Best Corporate Brand at MENAA 2021
Mbanq is a word-leading banking as a service provider headquartered in Silicon Valley. It continues to be one of the fastest growing FinTechs in the world.”ISTANBUL, TURKEY, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading FinTech innovator, Mbanq, has been awarded the prestigious MENAA Best Corporate Brand Award, 2021, certified by the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW). The win recognizes Mbanq’s outstanding achievements and positioning within Banking as a Service (BaaS) and Credit Union as a Service (CUaaS).
Following in the footsteps of previous MENAA award winners, including Vodaphone, AXA Insurance and Turkish Airlines, the awarding committee commended Mbanq on its outstanding achievements and distinguished efforts within the FinTech industry.
Presenting the award, international motivational speaker, Sepehr Tarverdian, said, “Mbanq is a word-leading banking as a service provider headquartered in Silicon Valley. It continues to be one of the fastest growing FinTechs in the world.”
Over the past five years Mbanq has established itself as a leading banking technology innovator and service provider. The company quickly reached profitability and became one of the fastest growing FinTechs in the world. Today it serves dozens of banking and credit union clients around the globe.
The glamorous presentation ceremony was attended by high profile European politicians including former prime ministers, Matteo Renzi of Italy, Guy VerhofStadt of Belgium and Fredrik Reinfeldt of Sweden, as well as celebrity and sporting figures, including 1990 Soccer World Cup Winner and Germany’s most capped player, Lothar Mattheus.
On receiving the award, Lars Rottweiler, Mbanq’s CTO, said, “Mbanq's teams have worked very hard to develop and present the very best banking technology in existence and I am pleased to accept this award on behalf of everyone in the Mbanq family."
Mbanq’s business model is to set up and operate banks and credit unions as a service. It offers a comprehensive digital banking and financial services ecosystem that includes modern digital banking technology, legislative, anti-money laundering and risk management support, as well as customer-facing digital banking apps that can be tailored and personalized to fit any organization. It provides everything a company needs to set up and run a bank or credit union and will operate the entire technology stack as an uninterrupted service.
Mbanq is based in the USA with a strong global presence. It is a Banking as a Service (BaaS) and Credit Union as a Service (CUaaS) provider and technology innovator. www.mbanq.com
MENAA is a leading organizer of international conferences and forums. It promotes and improves industries by acknowledging and promoting excellence within top level business organizations. www.menaa.org
The ZHAW Zurich University of Applied Sciences is one of the top universities of applied sciences in Switzerland. www.zhaw.com
