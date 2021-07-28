Virtual listing ceremony of Value Partners’ first China A-Shares ETF on Bursa Malaysia

"Value Partners are very proud today to introduce, through the Bursa Malaysia, the world’s first exchange-traded fund, adopts a Shariah-compliant feature, and it is specializing in investing in securities on the Chinese mainland."

KUALA LUMPUR, WILAYAH PERSEKUTUAN, MALAYSIA, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Value Partners Group Limited (“Value Partners” or “the Group”) is pleased to announce the successful listing of the Group’s first Shariah China A-Share ETF, VP-DJ Shariah China A-Shares 100 ETF (the “Shariah China A-Shares ETF”), on Bursa Malaysia today. Value Partners is greatly honoured to have two distinguished Guests of Honor, including Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar, Chairman of Bursa Malaysia, and Datuk Umar Swift, Chief Executive Officer of Bursa Malaysia, to join the Group in celebrating the listing of the Fund at the Virtual Listing Ceremony this morning. They were joined by Dato’ Seri Cheah Cheng Hye, Value Partners’ Co-Founder, Co-Chairman and Co-Chief Investment Officer, where Dato’ Seri Cheah delivered an opening speech and presented to all the guests the China investment outlook and opportunities.

Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar, Chairman of Bursa Malaysia, delivered the keynote address at the listing ceremony said, “The COVID-19 pandemic has seen an increasing number of investors taking a strategic approach towards sustainable investing. This has given Shariah-compliant products much potential given the similarities in ethical consideration and social responsibility. Supported by a well-developed Islamic finance framework and robust Islamic capital market, the listing of this Shariah ETF is therefore well placed to meet this growing demand.”

Dato’ Seri Cheah Cheng Hye, Value Partners’ Co-Founder, Co-Chairman and Co-Chief Investment Officer said, “Value Partners has been investing in China for the last 28 years, and we are well-known for our strong investment results over the long term. We are very proud today to introduce, through the Bursa Malaysia, the world’s first exchange-traded fund, adopts a Shariah-compliant feature, and it is specializing in investing in securities on the Chinese mainland. We are very grateful to Bursa Malaysia for providing the platform, and we hope Kuala Lumpur will become develop as a global center for Shariah-compliant products to invest in Chinese securities.”

“In addition, I would like to specially thank the senior leaders of Bursa Malaysia for allowing Value Partners to carry out this launch. I would also like to give my sincere appreciation to all the key partners and service providers who have been involved in supporting for our fund launch. Our new ETF, although is designed to Shariah-compliant, it is also suitable to non-Muslims, as it gives access for the Malaysian public to a basket of very high quality and carefully selected stocks in mainland China.”

Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift, Chief Executive Officer of Bursa Malaysia in his welcoming remarks said, “I want to congratulate Value Partners Malaysia on launching the world’s first Shariah-compliant China A-Shares ETF. The inclusion of the VP-DJ Shariah China A-Shares 100 ETF is a welcome addition to Bursa Malaysia’s suite of ETF offerings. We believe this is good for Malaysian investors who have become increasingly savvier over the years. It will provide them with new opportunities to diversify their portfolio and income.”



Dato’ Seri Cheah Cheng Hye is optimistic about China’s economic growth. He indicated China’s very strong economy potential will allow the country to become probably the world’s largest economy by 2030, and that would help generating impressive corporate earnings and dividends. Secondly, Chinese middle class could reach 550 million people by 2025. China’s rising middle class is driving the demand for a variety of products, and the Chinese people will reallocate their huge savings away from properties and bank deposits to equities. This is another major source of growth for the Chinese stocks. In addition, China’s A-Shares have been included in major indices in recent years. The growing foreign interest and participation in the Chinese A-shares market could be a transformative event, giving investors a unique opportunity to optimize global equity portfolios.

VP-DJ Shariah China A-Shares 100 ETF was officially launched on 12 July 2021, and is managed by Value Partners Asset Management Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. (“Value Partners Malaysia”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Value Partners Group Limited. It is the flagship fund of Value Partners Malaysia’s offering to institutional and individual investors in Malaysia. The ETF provides investors exposure to Shariah-compliant stocks within the China A-Shares equity universe. As the investment appetite of Malaysian investors continues to evolve, various instruments at a cheaper cost with quick access will continue to play an important part in investor's portfolio construction. As such, Bursa Malaysia will continue to play a pivotal role in providing this access for investors via ETFs, such as the Value Partners Shariah China A-Shares ETF.

In the spirit of inclusivity, VP-DJ Shariah China A-Shares 100 ETF is structured to comply with Shariah principles to enable participation from all walks of investors. There are currently only 5 Shariah-compliant ETFs listed on Bursa, and this ETF will be the sixth, providing Shariah and non-Shariah investors further options for diversification. Due to its large population size and independent economy, market correlation between China A-Shares and other equity markets remain low, making this China A-Shares ETF an important portfolio diversification tool for investors.



- End -

About Value Partners Asset Management Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. (“Value Partners Malaysia”)

Value Partners Malaysia, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Value Partners Group Limited (“the Group”), was established in June 2018. Value Partners Malaysia serves as a hub in Southeast Asia for product development, investment and distribution, based on the maturity and dynamism of the market and its regulatory framework. The investment products that Value Partners Malaysia offers include Southeast Asia-focused Quantitative Investment Solutions (“QIS”), such as exchanged-traded funds (“ETFs”), Shariah-compliant funds, as well as alternative investments. Apart from its index-tracking ETFs, its investment products employ a bottom-up approach to stock selection, one that is based on the Value Partners’ value investing discipline and focuses on intensive fundamental research.