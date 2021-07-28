Surecrypto commences its second round of presales
EINPresswire.com/ -- Surecrypto.io the First Multi-chain Asset Management Protocol On Binance Smart Chain, which is registered in Australia as SURECRYPTO PTY LTD with a REG NO 649912961 announces the commencement of its second round of Presales.
The first round which was sold out gave investors the opportunity to own the SURE TOKEN at a very early stage. The goal of the project which its token is built on the Binance Smart chain is centered on using multiple chain protocols to ensure high scalability and interoperability between blockchains and its users by enabling data sharing between blockchains.
As a community governed project, they provide an enabling platform for users to influence decisions concerning the project and influence features to shape the future of the protocol.
Founded by a team of strong experts in the Blockchain industry, the CEO of SURECRYPTO Victor Kaycee says that, immediately after the end of this round of presales, investors will be able to start yield farming SURE on SURECRYPTO‘s Yield Farming Platform SURE BANK.
The SURE TOKEN pegged at $0.1 / 1 SURE will be sold at a discounted price of 10% before the commencement of an IFO. To Buy SURE, please click here.
Glory Lucas
Glory Lucas
