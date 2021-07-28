Westway Workplace: Rent SCIF Space

Today, Westway Workplace LLC. announced immediate availability of their SCIF secure workplace solutions.

A perfect solution for our small business’s SCIF needs.” — Dan B. - Director of Contracts & Finance

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One director of contracts and finance stated that the challenge with starting a government contracting company is the overhead cost. The leadership within smaller contracting companies are constantly looking for the right strategic solution. The reason that this is so important is because certain requirement s makes it very difficult to bid on contracts without access to a (Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility) SCIF. Westway Workplace continues to change the paradigm by saving small government contracting companies millions through a one stop shop with flexible leasing terms.

"Westway enables us to meet with our government customers in the secure environment they require. It is the only way we operate.” - Shazia N., President

Westway Workplace provides tenants a turnkey secure space solution at a fraction of the cost if one built their own SCIF. If you need a secure office space that meets the highest classification levels, then contact Westway Workplace today. It was the best thing that Dan and Shazia did for their government contracting companies.

For more information:

(571) 299-6990

info@westwaywp.com

For more information on their secure workplace solutions:

www.WestwayWP.com

Westway Workplace - SCIF As A Service