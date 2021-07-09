Westway Workplace: Turnkey Secure Space Service Provider

Westway Workplace allows government contractors of all size the ability to save in overhead by leasing out SCIF space to meet the needs of their clients.

AUSTIN, TX, US, July 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the last 12 months, the JS2 research team has gone through an in-depth analysis of the top secure facility providers in the United States. As you may know it is very costly to build a secure facility. The timing and compliance hurdles, although necessary, can prove to be very difficult for smaller firms. According to Adam Security, the price in construction varies based upon the level of classification and the compliance requirement. It cost around $1,000 per square foot to build one of these facilities. This does not even account for the price of the computers and other technology in the facility. Is there a solution for the smaller firms to compete in contracts against the giants in the government contracting industry?

For those who are familiar with the government contracting space, it is critical to have access into the Intelligence Community Acquisition Resource Center (IC ARC). This is a secure portal where classified government contracts can be reviewed, and bid submissions can be transmitted back to the companies. Westway Workplace has one innovative solution that provides rapid access to a turn-key accredited, Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF). The overhead in running one of these facilities is often out of the reach for smaller firms. Westway Workplace still requires all staff to be cleared at the appropriate levels. By reducing facility cost for security and IT operations; this gives the smaller guy a fighting chance to bid and win government contracts. This truly does level the playing field.

Does Westway Workplace compete on contacts with its tenants?

No, Westway Workplace is not your competitor. This environment is perfect for anyone who needs access to this type of facility. All government accreditations and requirements are held as a top priority. The goal of Westway Workplace is to handle everything so that you can come to your space and work. There is nothing else like this solution on the market today.

How does someone check for available space with Westway Workplace?

