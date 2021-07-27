Hatchery highlights for August: Notable fish stockings around the state

Idaho Fish and Game is stocking almost 90,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout throughout the state in August.

With so many fish stocked in so many places, it can be hard for anglers to sift through the stocking forecasts and records to identify noteworthy stocking events. To make it easier, we asked Fish and Game hatchery staff to highlight some stocking events for the month.

Many of the waters highlighted below are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2019-21 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.

Panhandle Region

Day Rock Pond – 500 Rainbow Trout. This is a small pond in the Silver Valley where anglers can easily fish from the shore. From Coeur d'Alene, go east on Interstate 90 to the Wallace exit, then under the interstate. Continue northeast up Nine Mile Creek about 3.5 miles.

Gene Day Pond – 1,000 Rainbow Trout. Located in the west end of Gene Day Park in Osburn, this easy access pond offers good fishing opportunity.

Lower Glidden Lake – 900 Rainbow Trout. This is a beautiful drive-to alpine lake. It's a great spot for anglers of all levels and a scenic choice for small watercraft (electric motors only).

Clearwater Region

Karolyns Pond – 800 Rainbow Trout. This pretty pond has grassy banks and a dock for fishing. It's small enough that an angler can cast to any part of the pond from shore. Rainbow trout stocking from spring through summer means high catch rates!

Southwest Region (Nampa)

Boise River (Strawberry Glen to Barber Dam) – 2,160 Rainbow Trout

Boise River (Middleton to Eagle Road) – 2,160 Rainbow Trout

The Boise River offers miles of fishing in one of the finest urban trout rivers in the country!

Marsing Pond – 450 Rainbow Trout. This pond is located within a city park. Take the whole family, your fishing gear, some lunch, and enjoy shady picnic areas alongside the Snake River.

Middle Fork Payette River – 2,375 Rainbow Trout. Access is great along a well-traveled road with good camping areas nearby. Redband Trout, Brook Trout, and hatchery Rainbows support this fine fishery.

North Fork Boise River – 3,500 Rainbow Trout. This is a popular mountain river where anglers can target a variety of fish (Rainbow Trout, Brook Trout, Cutthroat Trout, and Whitefish). Catch rates are generally very good!

South Fork Payette River – 3,500 Rainbow Trout. Stocking locations include: Mountain View Campground, near the fire station at Jolene Drive, Helende Campground, 10 mile Bridge (immediately adjacent to Lowman Ponds), and near Grandjean.

Southwest Region (McCall)

Browns Pond (Airport Pond) – 1,000 Rainbow Trout. This small pond offers easy access to fishing on the southern edge of the McCall airport and is hidden from the road.

Rowlands Pond (Scout Pond) – 750 Rainbow Trout. This is a small but pretty pond in the woods close to McCall. Anglers will find good bank fishing in this peaceful setting.

Magic Valley Region

Freedom Park Pond – 1,000 Rainbow Trout. Located in Burley, this trout pond was built with young anglers in mind. Take the kids fishing!

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 – 900 Rainbow Trout. Hagerman Wildlife Management Area provides a variety of fishing opportunities and open space to explore. Oster Lake #1 is located to the southeast via Hagerman National Hatchery Road and offers ADA access piers.

Lake Cleveland – 5,000 Rainbow Trout. This is a very popular summer recreation area. The lake sits at over 8,000 feet in elevation below Mount Harrison. There are numerous campsites located around the lake.

Southeast Region

Cub River – 1,000 Rainbow Trout. Fish are stocked in and around the Willow Flat Campground (50+ sites available), so make a fishing trip here an overnight adventure.

Montpelier Creek – 1,000 Rainbow Trout. Enjoy good creek fishing and a variety of camping options.

Montpelier Rearing Pond – 500 Rainbow Trout. This little fishing spot is tucked into a scenic high desert canyon at 6500 feet in the hills east of Montpelier.

Upper Snake Region

Birch Creek – 1,350 Rainbow Trout. A productive spring creek in a high desert basin, this small stream is ideal for kids and less experienced anglers. Rainbow trout are stocked heavily around access areas.

Henrys Fork – 6,250 Rainbow Trout. World Famous for trout fishing! The river is suitable for wade fishing, bank fishing and fishing from a boat.

Horseshoe Lake – 1,000 Rainbow Trout. This is a great place to take newer anglers to catch Rainbow Trout. More experienced anglers may try to catch some of the Arctic Grayling that are stocked annually.

Mill Pond (Stoddard Mill Pond) – 500 Rainbow Trout. Located in Island Park, this small pond offers exciting fishing opportunity for all ages.

Trail Creek Pond – 800 Rainbow Trout. Also known as Victor Kids Pond, this small pond is located in the Teton Basin. One of the most consistent kids fisheries in the area; it is easily fished from the bank, with trails and picnic tables around the perimeter.

Salmon Region

Meadow Lake – 2,000 Rainbow Trout. At over 9,100 feet in elevation, this is the highest mountain lake you can drive to in this region. The snow-melt lake is a beautiful setting for a fishing and camping weekend with unique wildlife viewing opportunities. A Forest Service campground next to the lake offers a stunning view of the surrounding Lemhi Mountains.

Sawtooth Kids Pond – 400 Rainbow Trout. This public fishing pond located at Sawtooth Fish Hatchery has both fish and fishing tackle! If needed, inquire with hatchery staff about loaner tackle to catch Rainbows from this well stocked pond.

Valley Creek – 500 Rainbow Trout. Take a break from the Salmon River and try out your casting skills fishing this creek that offers astonishing views in every direction!