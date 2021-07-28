Hoyer Floor Remarks Urging Support for His Amendment to Fund the Help America Vote Act College Poll Worker Program

Click here to watch the video.

“Mr. Chairman, this amendment, which I am offering, has the ability to strengthen America’s elections in a deep and lasting way.

“I want to thank my friend from Illinois, Mr. Quigley, who chairs the subcommittee, for making this a priority. And I want to thank him and the rest of the subcommittee members for ensuring that the Financial Services and General Government Appropriation Act contains robust funding for the Election Assistance Commission. This funding for the EAC is critical to ensuring secure elections for the American people.

“My amendment would take a portion of that funding – $4 million – and use it for the purpose of supporting the Help America Vote Act College Poll Worker Program. This program has been a top priority for me for two decades.

“At a time when our elections are under stress from record turnout, the deployment of new technologies, and the realities of the pandemic, we need to recruit more young Americans to volunteer as nonpartisan poll workers.

“Traditionally, many poll workers in this country have been older Americans. We continue to benefit from their experience and expertise. They have much to teach younger Americans about how best to staff polling places and oversee ballot counting.

“But with COVID-19, many have taken a step back and are looking to train the next generation in these skills. The HAVA College Poll Worker Program is a critical tool in helping communities bring more young Americans into this public service. As poll workers, young Americans will bring their energy, enthusiasm, and technological know-how to help our elections run smoothly. It will also instill a love of democracy and of voting in a new generation of Americans.

“Last year, I met with the Presidents of colleges throughout the University of Maryland System and worked with them to encourage students to sign up as poll workers. Many did, with groups of students volunteering at the large Xfinity Center polling site in College Park, Maryland. But we don’t know exactly how many more students volunteered in 2020 because there isn’t funding for tracking that data and coordinating these efforts.

“With this program, more college students will have an opportunity to learn how to get involved as nonpartisan poll workers so they can step up and help make our country and our democracy stronger for years to come.

“I thank Rep. Quigley again for his support and urge a ‘yes’ vote."