Governor Dunleavy Urges Alaskans to Practice Common Safety Measures as Hospitals Near Capacity

July 27, 2021 (Anchorage, AK) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy today urged Alaskans to use good judgment and practice common safety measures as Alaska’s limited healthcare infrastructure contends with a high rate of hospitalizations. The call for action comes after leaders from Alaska’s healthcare facilities announced concern with hospitals, especially in southcentral, at capacity and experiencing staffing limits, which impacts the ability to treat patients.

“Summer in Alaska is unparalleled – with boundless opportunities for locals and tourists to experience the great outdoors, it is a common summer occurrence that our hospitals teeter on the edge of full capacity. When you add seasonal workers, a healthcare staffing shortage, and a highly contagious disease such as COVID-19 into the mix, it elevates the need to take extra precautionary measures to lighten the load on our hospitals,” said Governor Dunleavy. “There are many everyday actions we all can take to ensure the personal safety of ourselves and our neighbors, including driving safely, using the right protective gear when operating power tools and machinery, wearing a life jacket, preparing for the elements, extinguishing our camp and cooking fires, as well as choosing to take advantage of a free COVID-19 vaccine, which I have done. Make no mistake: while to some of us these requests sound menial, watching out for each other can save us or a loved one a trip to a hospital with our overstretched doctors, nurses, and paramedics.”

For information regarding burning in Alaska, including safe burning guidelines and burn bans, click here.

For individuals who may be concerned about contracting COVID-19, there are several vaccines available free of charge in plentiful supply throughout Alaska. Click here for vaccine appointment information.

For the latest information on COVID-19, visit the COVID-19 Information Hub here.

For information on statewide road conditions, visit Alaska 511 here.

