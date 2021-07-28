LIFESTYLE INVESTMENTS ARE SWEEPING THE GLOBE
Contact: Richard Bexon
+1 800-599-0330
info@tourismbonds.com
LIFESTYLE INVESTMENTS ARE SWEEPING THE GLOBE
The travel and tourism industry is in a constant state of transformation with “LIFESTYLE INVESTING” becoming the new global mega trend. These are investments which prioritize enhancing quality of life rather than solely delivering a maximum financial return. An increasing share of potential investors attach importance to investing in environmentally sustainable assets. If you are looking to give your investment portfolio a luxurious lifestyle boost to some of the most coveted destinations worldwide you’re in luck! Investors are increasingly shifting towards this trend of life-quality over a quick return as these are not investments whose returns can be measured solely on your Excel spreadsheet. Rather, these are the intangible lifestyle returns of memories with your loved ones.
The shift towards lifestyle investing comes from a surge in investments post pandemic and a massive desire to resume traveling and “living” again. There has been a significant rise in the population desperately missing the freedom and excitement of travel after months of quarantining without the ability to share time with friends and family while exploring new places and cultures.
“The best investment you can ever make is in your own health”. Warren Buffet
Several real estate investment firms have recognized this universal hunger and are supplying us with an alternative to simply buying real estate or land. One option is to purchase a travel subscription which allows you to book luxury stays in a multitude of properties. Another option is investing in “destination clubs” which allows the owner the enjoyment of access to the properties with a potential financial upside if the property sells. In addition, lifestyle bonds allow you to invest in a tourism project, receive an annual return, and at the end of the term, you receive your original investment back, while having enjoyed ownership benefits, and the most invaluable of all - your experiences with friends and family.
This month Costa Rica Tourism Bonds announced the release of the first of many lifestyle tourism bonds in the country that blends a socially responsible investment with lifestyle rewards for a lifetime. The lifestyle benefits such as vacation stays and access to permanent residency are what sets these tourism bonds apart from other investment bonds. They offer a balance between a sustainable lifestyle and steady returns in some of Costa Rica’s finest luxury resorts and developing enterprises. The purpose of these bonds is to build memories and reinforce relationships that last a lifetime while establishing long term value in a diversified portfolio and these lifestyle bonds are proving to do just that, gaining traction around the world. Now you can invest where you play with the value being your annual return (which in most cases is 10%+ a year) plus the added advantage of the vacation you can get!
“Lifestyle Bonds continue to sweep the globe as investors increasingly favor sustainability when choosing to diversify their portfolio looking for an investment that returns “green” in conjunction with the ability to connect with loved ones at your exclusive private investment property”. Richard Bexon Costa Rica Tourism Bonds
Qualified investors are invited to participate in CRTB’s first round beginning this month with a limited number of available bonds. https://www.tourismbonds.com/
Equity Estates is a luxury residence fund/equity destination club launched in 2006 that offers member investors ownership in the fund that owns the properties essentially allowing the member to enjoy the property with the added benefit if the value of the home increases. Discerning members of “destination clubs” enjoy access to private, luxury, vacation homes and appreciate the five-star travel services that the clubs provide. Now in its 15th successful year, this vacation home alternative is for accredited investors via private placement and offers the ability to own and enjoy luxury real estate with 60+ residences spanning more than 25 countries.
Fund IV launched in Oct of 2019 and Equity Estates initiated a waitlist for new investors hoping to raise $50 million and acquire up to twelve vacation residences. https://equityestatesfund.com/
Inspirato is a popular subscription based service providing luxurious destinations to its members. For a monthly fee of $2500 subscribers can pick from a list of trips that typically feature more than 150,000 combinations consisting of luxury homes, hotels, and experiences. https://www.inspirato.com/
The Pandemic has seen a convergence of travel ambitions and investing. With investors increasingly prioritizing their quality of life, they realized the lifestyle part became much more valuable. We will only continue to see more lifestyle investment vehicles being created as the market reacts to what customers and investors are looking for.
