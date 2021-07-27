Hoyer Floor Remarks on Appropriations Legislation to Invest in America: Jobs, Opportunity, and Working Families

Click here to watch the video.

“Madam Speaker, today, the House Democratic Majority is once again doing its job and is focused on governing responsibly for the people by ensuring that government will be funded on time and that a shutdown will be avoided. Last Congress, after Democrats took control of the House Majority, we passed legislation to fund nearly all of government before the end of the summer – for two years in a row.

“Moving the Appropriations process along on time made it easier to forestall shutdowns and fund the government for the American people. Now, we are doing so again, and with a Democratic-controlled Senate and White House, we are passing bills of which every member of this body can be proud.

“The Appropriation bills we are bringing to the floor in this minibus package deliver for all of our constituents. They will: invest in economic growth; expand our infrastructure; care for our veterans; make college more affordable; advance research into combating the next pandemic and curing rare diseases; protect America’s public lands and keeping our air and water clean; help farmers and invest in rural communities; & combat hunger; among others.These investments in the American people will help us build back better from the pandemic and enable our businesses, workers, students, and farmers to get ahead in the global economy.

“One of the provisions I want to highlight in particular, of which I am very proud, is the major increase in funding for Full-Service Community Schools. I’ve been proud to advocate for this program since we were first able to launch it in 2008. Full-Service Community Schools help the youngest American’s and their families access critical services all in one place – not only early childhood education but also nutrition assistance, dental exams, financial literacy courses, and more. When children and their families have easy access to these resources, it means greater success for students throughout their later years in school, better preparing them for college and careers and helping us close the achievement gap.

“In my state of Maryland, we’ve had tremendous success with our network of “Judy Centers,” named in memory of my wife, who was an early childhood educator in Prince George’s County and a pioneer in the development of this type of program. Like Full-Service Community Schools, Judy Centers are proving their worth by narrowing achievement gaps and preparing more and more students for success in kindergarten and later grades. The minibus on the floor today would invest $443 million for this critical initiative, which will help states launch and expand their Full-Service Community School Programs and serve many more children and their families.

“I want to thank Chairwoman DeLauro for her strong support and her leadership in making sure this funding was included. And all the Members and staff of the Appropriations Committee for their hard work on these Appropriation bills and on their efforts together to ensure that the house is doing its job for the people. I urge my colleagues to join me in supporting this package of Appropriations bills. And I hope that the Senate will begin its own Appropriation process so that we can complete our work together before the end of the fiscal year, on time.”