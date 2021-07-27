Influencify is helping countless businesses make an impact on the social media
USA, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today we'd like to introduce you to Influencify.co
It’s an honor to speak with you today, Natalia. Why don’t you give us some details about what you’ve been working on?
We've built an influencer marketing platform powered by machine learning and computer vision, built specifically for e-commerce brands. An AI that automatically recognizes the best performing influencers for your brand on Instagram, Tiktok, Youtube and makes them available for your campaigns. We've also created the most advanced analytics platform for the different social media platforms that tells you who is engaging with your influencers and which posts performed the best.
Machine Learning
Every day our AI analyzes thousands of data points from millions of influencers to build a unique profile for each one of them. We're constantly transforming this data into new insights that help you find the influencer with the audience that matches your campaign goals. Our system can process hundreds of variables to serve you the best possible options for your campaign.
We help brands to save time and money
We save our clients time and money by cutting out the middleman, which is the traditional agency. We take care of the entire campaign for you from finding the right influencers to managing the campaign and analyzing the results.
What exactly do you do?
We have two main parts of our platform; the Influencer Marketplace, where influencers can register and showcase their work, and the Influencer Platform, where brands can find the right influencers for their campaign.
How are you different from your competitors?
We focus on creating real measurable value to our clients. Starting from offering them more choices of who to work with. Our Influencers database is 10x bigger than our average competitor.
We make running influencer campaigns as easy as "set it and forget it” using automatic smart campaigns.
We’re also the only platform that allows brands to discover their influential social media followers, website visitors and customers.
We’re offering a database of 10 Million Influencers posts, to get you inspired.
What is your business model, how do you make money?
We make money by charging our clients based on the number of credits they purchase, credits can be used to search for influencers, analyze profiles, create campaigns, track performance and so much more.
What is the most important thing you have learned while building and scaling your business?
The most important thing we've learned is to listen to your clients. They're the ones that are going to help you grow and the ones that are going to give you honest feedback.
What are your goals for the future?
We're planning on expanding outside of Poland, and into Europe and the USA. We also want to continue to grow our team.
What are the biggest challenges you've faced and obstacles you've overcome?
The biggest challenge we've had is how to build such an innovative system and platform on a very low budget. We solved this problem by working for a year and a half under an EU incubation program for innovative IT solutions, which qualified us to receive a grant of $250,000 by the Polish Agency for Enterprise Development (PARP)
How have you dealt with competition?
There are many other influencer marketing platforms on the market, but we focus on innovating new technologies that get us closer to combining performance with influencer marketing. To answer the most challenging questions like what’s the ROI of my campaigns? Which influencer do I recruit? Does their audience data match my campaign goals? etc.
We've also tried to be different by offering our clients a more complete package, which includes analytics and tools for influencers.
What is your favorite story of success?
We had a client that was only selling one product through one offer code. We found influencers to post about their product and generate more than 1000 new sales for this client within a week. That was a really amazing feeling.
What is the future of influencer marketing?
We believe that influencer marketing is going to become more and more popular. As more people start to use IG, Tiktok more influencers will appear. We also believe that influencers will start to play a bigger role in advertising.
