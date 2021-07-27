Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Wildfire Emergency – DFPI Proclamation

On July 23, 2021, Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency in Plumas County due to the Dixie Fire and Fly Fire, in Butte and Lassen counties due to the Dixie Fire, and in Alpine County due to the Tamarack Fire. Consequently, Acting Commissioner of Financial Protection and Innovation Christopher S. Shultz has determined that an extraordinary situation exists and has issued a proclamation authorizing state-chartered banks to close any or all of their offices in affected areas until the Commissioner determines the extraordinary condition has ended.

Wildfire emergency – DFPI Proclamation (PDF)

