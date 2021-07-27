Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
National Main Street Scholarship Deadline Extended

The Wyoming Business Council is offering scholarships for the 2021 Community Transformations Workshop hosted by the Main Street America Institute in Cheyenne and Laramie on September 15 to 17, 2021. The scholarship application deadline has been extended to August 10 and the scholarship amounts have increased to $1,000 for the first individual and $500 for a second individual per community.

 

Make plans to join fellow community development leaders for this great networking and learning opportunity and register today. We're looking forward to seeing you in Cheyenne this fall.

 

The workshop and scholarships are not exclusive to Wyoming Main Street programs and are open to all communities. To apply for the scholarships, click here. Kayla Kler, Wyoming Main Street Project Manager, will send an email acknowledging receipt and acceptance of the application.

 

ABOUT THE COMMUNITY TRANSFORMATION WORKSHOP

Commercial district revitalization professionals from across the country will come together for the workshop to learn how strategy, through the lens of the refreshed Main Street Approach, guides successful efforts to transform and sustain our communities. Led by expert instructors from the National Main Street Center and Donovan Rypkema, a renowned expert in real estate and economic development, the workshop will include hands-on projects and assignments in Cheyenne and Laramie.

 

Aimed to provide participants with advanced tools and strategies to address complex revitalization projects and initiatives, participants will walk away with new tools to communicate the impact of investment in downtown buildings and businesses. The workshop will strongly emphasize economic vitality and COVID-19-related recovery trends and applications, including a special focus on upper-floor development. Networking opportunities will abound, with an emphasis on team-based problem solving and leadership conversations.

 

To learn more about this engaging, hands-on educational experience:

