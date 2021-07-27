TheFlashSale.com Partners with Luxury Designer Brands to Host Exclusive Online Sales for Canadians
Online shopping club announces upcoming designer sales with new luxury brands after success of previous eventsTORONTO, ON, CANADA, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TheFlashSale.com, the online shopping club known for its exclusive sales of brand apparel and accessories, will be a hosting a designer-luxury sale featuring items from YSL, Fendi and Balenciaga. The one-day event will be the only place where the Canadian public can purchase these luxury brands on sale.
“We are truly excited to be hosting this event featuring YSL, Fendi and Balenciaga and to be able to bring these brands to Canadian consumers at incredible prices,” says Warren Goldstein, CEO of TheFlashSale.com. “These are three of the most coveted high-end brands and are almost never permitted to go on sale, so we’re honored to feature them for our next our luxury-designer sale event.”
The sale launches on July 29th at 12 p.m. EDT, with bags, apparel and accessories from the three brands up to 50% off and offered on a first-come-first-served basis, with only limited quantities of each item available. Shoppers wanting to participate in the sale have to sign up in advance at TheFlashSale.com using their email to gain access to the online event.
TheFlashSale.com was launched in 2020 by The Sales Guys, the largest in-person designer-sale company that operates nationwide in Canada. The online platform has seen increasing success with its’ digital flash sales for apparel, which were initially tested out as an alternative business model during the COVID-19 lockdown.
“The demand so far has exceeded our wildest expectations,” says Goldstein. “People love these brands, and the online platform allows people all across the country the opportunity to get these products at unbeatable prices without ever leaving their home.”
According to Goldstein, word has spread quickly in the fashion industry about the online events. TheFlashSale.com is now partnering with some of the most prestigious luxury brands and retailers for future sales. Featured brands will include Versace, Pandora, J. Lindeberg, Diesel, Fred Perry, Mackage, TOMS, Golden Goose, UGG, Givenchy, and more. Each week, a new brand will be featured on the website. Details on the upcoming sales will be announced directly on TheFlashSale.com.
“Up until now, eCommerce has been an underutilized channel for a lot of the high-end brands, but they are now realizing the vast potential that comes with using these online platforms. Working with the most revered brands in the world, we focus strongly on protecting their integrity in every way possible. This has earned us their trust in allowing these exclusive events to take place.”
Anyone interested can sign up for free with their email address at www.theflashsale.com to gain access to these events.
