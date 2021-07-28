Vancouver Film School named Top North American Film School by MovieMaker
(VANCOUVER, B.C.) July 21, 2021 – Vancouver Film School is pleased to announce that it has been included in MovieMaker’s Best Film Schools in the U.S. & Canada, recognized specifically for its “outstanding 3D animation and VFX training.” The publication’s list included a total of 40 film schools. VFS was previously recognized in 2019.
Other Canadian schools named alongside VFS include Vancouver’s University of British, Toronto Film School, Ryerson University, and Queen’s University. American schools include New York Film Academy, Boston University, and AFI Conservatory. The full list can be viewed here.
In a precursor, MovieMaker stated that its 2021 list is a continuation of a “tradition of highlighting the best film schools in the United States and Canada, highlighting not just the universities themselves, but particular programs with curriculums we find compelling and useful, based on specific paths students can pursue.”
“Vancouver Film School is humbled to be named a Top Film School by MovieMaker. As a global creative force, VFS strives to set the standard of excellence in post-secondary education – not just in the film industry, but in all creative industries. We are constantly changing, constantly adapting, all in an effort to provide the most current and informative education to aspiring creatives around the world.”-James Griffin – President, VFS
About Vancouver Film School
In 1987, Vancouver Film School introduced the world’s first true immersion film program. Today, VFS is Canada’s premier entertainment-arts centre, offering an immersive curriculum in film, animation, video game production, VR/AR development, motion and interactive design, programming, art/production foundation, and other related programs. VFS is known for providing high-quality education in accelerated timeframes. VFS alumni are consistently credited on the most successful products in the entertainment economies.
About MovieMaker
MovieMaker is based in Hollywood, California. Published by Deirdre McCarrick and edited by Tim Molloy, the publication was initially founded by Timothy Rhys in Seattle, Washington in 1993.
Evan Biswanger
Vancouver Film School
+1 778-985-7463
