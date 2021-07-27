Governor Cooper Announces POLYWOOD Will Expand in Person County with 300 New Jobs

POLYWOOD, a manufacturer of outdoor furniture made from recycled plastics, will expand its operations in Person County to create 300 jobs over five years, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will invest $61.6 million to build additional capacity at its manufacturing and distribution center in Roxboro.

"Innovative companies like POLYWOOD thrive in rural North Carolina,” said Governor Cooper. “This additional investment in Person County proves our state has what it takes to support the growth and business needs of our manufacturers, both today and in the future.”

POLYWOOD, headquartered in Syracuse, Indiana, manufactures low-maintenance outdoor furniture, built with lumber created from recycled plastics. The company developed state-of-the-art technology and lean manufacturing processes that minimize waste and ensure products are built to order with next day shipping. POLYWOOD was founded by Doug Rassi in 1990 with the idea of taking milk jugs and recycling them into plastic lumber furniture.

“We are excited to expand our operations in North Carolina,” said Doug Rassi, CEO of POLYWOOD. “The community has embraced POLYWOOD and we have been able to build an excellent workforce. We look forward to continuing our growth in the state and in Person County.”

“North Carolina’s leadership in manufacturing shines bright once again with today’s decision,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “POLYWOOD’s new jobs and new investment are the fruits of our state’s hard work to develop a skilled, diverse workforce and a top flight business climate.”

Salaries of the additional jobs will vary by position. Once all positions are filled, the total payroll impact is expected to reach more than $15 million, and average salaries will be above the Person County average of $42,446.

POLYWOOD’s project in North Carolina will be facilitated by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee earlier today. Over the course of the 12-year term of this grant, the project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by $681.4 million. Using a formula that takes into account the new tax revenues generated by the new jobs, the JDIG agreement authorizes the potential reimbursement to the company of up to $3,008,700, spread over 12 years. Over those 12 years, the state will see net direct revenue from the project in excess of $14.8 million.

State payments only occur following performance verification by the departments of Commerce and Revenue that the company has met its incremental job creation and investment targets. JDIG projects result in positive net tax revenue to the state treasury, even after taking into consideration the grant’s reimbursement payments to a given company.

POLYWOOD’s JDIG agreement could also move as much as $334,300 into a fund that helps rural communities across the state attract business in the future. When companies select a site located in a Tier 2 county such as Person, their JDIG agreements move some of the new tax revenue into the state’s Industrial Development Fund – Utility Account. Local communities in more economically challenged areas of the state use grants from the Utility Account to build public infrastructure projects, which can improve a community’s ability to attract companies to their regions.

"It’s exciting to see the fast growth of POLYWOOD in Person County,” said N.C. Senator Mike Woodard. “Since first selecting the area in 2018, the company has quickly become a valued corporate citizen; I’m proud to welcome these new jobs and investment to our region, and I’m a happy POLYWOOD customer.”

“Many people in our region have worked hard to make today’s announcement possible,” said N.C. Representative Larry Yarborough. “From the POLYWOOD workers and executives to the local officials and leaders in Person County, this project provides a great example of the type of collaboration our state is well known for.”

Partnering with N.C. Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina on this project were the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, Duke Energy and Person County.

