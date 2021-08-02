Glue Up Introduces Speed Networking 2.0 with Smart Matching Technology

Smart Networking

The Networking Tool That Allows Professional Communities to Connect and Build Relationships Virtually!

TYSONS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glue Up, a leading CRM platform operating in over 50 countries around the world, continues to revolutionize the way businesses professionals connect and build relationships with its release of Speed Networking Tool 2.0. This is the ultimate virtual community engagement tool. It takes the traditional value of a face-to-face networking experience and enhances it with advanced smart matching technology to allow your audience to create more meaningful business relationships online.

Speed Networking 2.0's newest features include:

- Smart matching technology; increased community engagement, it connects your audience with only those they truly want to meet and gain value.

- Engaging programming; have buyer/seller matches, Peer to peer and mentor/mentee matches.

- Robust reporting and analytics; get detailed reports on how your attendees were matched, ROI Analysis, and data to guide performance improvement.

“We know that face-to-face meetings are very important to people’s professional and personal growth. With that in mind, we improved our Speed Networking tool to better fulfill this purpose. With our smart matching technology, each connection is based on mutual interests. With Glue Up’s Speed Networking 2.0, professional associations, chambers of commerce, and other professional communities will be able to host smart speed networking events virtually! This means other than sharing virtual business cards, taking meeting notes on each participant you network with, and scheduling a meeting after the event, organizations can now set parameters in which the participants will be matched. This is a huge plus! Event organizers can now rightly match their participants hence avoiding meaningless interactions and adding more value to their clients” said Craig Lehmann the Vice President of Global Sales at Glue Up.

Currently used by 1000+ clients, Glue Up’s speed networking tool is transforming the way professional communities meet and interact. Moving forward, successful organizations will depend on community-led growth, which means making networking and engagement more streamlined than ever before. With this tool, you can engage and retain your members more efficiently by adding value to them.

“Glue Up prides itself on its commitment to innovation and continuous improvement. Feedback and suggestions from our clients have always been valued here. We firmly believe in shaking up the status quo by creating intelligently designing tools that are simple to use. Our clients are the catalyst that helps us grow the distance between us and our competitors.”, says Eric Schmidt, CEO at Glue Up.

ABOUT GLUE UP

Glue Up is a leading global engagement management solution that services associations, event organizers, Chambers of Commerce, agencies, marketers, businesses, and NGOs with a user-friendly ecosystem of interconnected modules designed to streamline operations, modernize processes, and grow professional communities. Glue Up’s innovative all-in-one solutions combine the best event management, membership management, email marketing, CRM, Finance, Project Management, Networking, and mobile apps into one. Glue Up is currently present in 60+ countries around the world and is rapidly expanding.