New eBook From Cadence Highlights System Analysis

Book from Cadence shows how system-level analysis of designs is critical to solve electromagnetic, electrothermal, and electromechanical simulation challenges.

SALEM, OR, USA, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The System Designer’s Guide to… System Analysis: Electromagnetic Interference and Thermal Analysis of Electronic Systems is a new ebook published by I-Connect007 and written by Cadence Design Systems in which readers will learn how system-level analysis of complex and high-speed electronic designs is critical to solve electromagnetic, electrothermal, and electromechanical simulation challenges and to ensure that the system works under wide-ranging operating conditions.

According to Lee Ritchey, founder and president of Speeding Edge and author of Right the First Time: A Practical Handbook on High-Speed PCB and System Design: “Author Brad Griffin offers readers a very good explanation of system-level analysis of complex and high-speed electronic designs. This ebook is invaluable to those who are getting started with the design of PCBs and systems that are used in data centers.”

The System Designer’s Guide to… System Analysis: Electromagnetic Interference and Thermal Analysis of Electronic Systems is available for download and includes a companion guide with end-to-end design solutions for today’s electronics designers.

