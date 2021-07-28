Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 428 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,677 in the last 365 days.

New eBook From Cadence Highlights System Analysis

Book from Cadence shows how system-level analysis of designs is critical to solve electromagnetic, electrothermal, and electromechanical simulation challenges.

SALEM, OR, USA, July 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The System Designer’s Guide to… System Analysis: Electromagnetic Interference and Thermal Analysis of Electronic Systems is a new ebook published by I-Connect007 and written by Cadence Design Systems in which readers will learn how system-level analysis of complex and high-speed electronic designs is critical to solve electromagnetic, electrothermal, and electromechanical simulation challenges and to ensure that the system works under wide-ranging operating conditions.

According to Lee Ritchey, founder and president of Speeding Edge and author of Right the First Time: A Practical Handbook on High-Speed PCB and System Design: “Author Brad Griffin offers readers a very good explanation of system-level analysis of complex and high-speed electronic designs. This ebook is invaluable to those who are getting started with the design of PCBs and systems that are used in data centers.”

The System Designer’s Guide to… System Analysis: Electromagnetic Interference and Thermal Analysis of Electronic Systems is available for download and includes a companion guide with end-to-end design solutions for today’s electronics designers.

The I-007eBook library contains many other educational titles for those involved in the electronics industry.

Tobey Marsicovetere
I-Connect007
tobey@iconnect007.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

New eBook From Cadence Highlights System Analysis

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.