Spiny lobster seasons start soon

Photos: https://www.flickr.com/photos/myfwcmedia/albums/72157630651011046

Video: https://youtu.be/7NKo2w4orsE or https://vimeo.com/575519105

Florida Keys Lobster Info: KeysLobsterSeason.com

The 2021 spiny lobster season opens with the two-day recreational mini-season July 28 and 29, followed by the regular commercial and recreational lobster season, which starts Aug. 6 and runs through March 31, 2022.

“Spiny lobster season is an exciting time of year to be on the water,” said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Commissioner Robert Spottswood. “But it’s also a time to remember to boat safely, to follow our fishing rules and to take extra care in protecting our coral reefs.”

Learn more about bag limits, size limits, where to harvest and other regulations at MyFWC.com/Marine by clicking on “Recreational Regulations” and “Lobster,” which is under the “Crabs, Lobster and other Shellfish” tab. If you plan to lobster in the Keys, another great resource is the Monroe County Tourist Development Council website KeysLobsterSeason.com.

Don’t forget to get your license and spiny lobster permit at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

Looking to keep up to date on Florida’s saltwater fishing regulations? Find them on the Fish Rules app. Learn more at FishRulesApp.com or follow Fish Rules at Instagram.com/FishRulesApp or Facebook.com/FishRulesApp.

If bully netting this season, please keep lights directed toward the water and avoid shining them at houses or people along the shoreline. Please be considerate of others by keeping sound levels low when near shoreline residences.

Don’t forget to use care around corals and other marine life. The FWC launched the Florida Coral Crew to engage sportsmen and women in the effort to combat Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease. Before you go out looking for lobster, you can sign up to join the crew at FLCoralCrew.com.

FWC staff will also be stationed at Bass Pro Shops - Worldwide Sportsman on Islamorada (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, July 23) and at Divers Direct Key Largo (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, July 24-Tuesday, July 27) to provide more information.

Take care with yourself and other divers as well by always using a divers-down warning device when in the water. More information on divers-down warning devices is available online at MyFWC.com/Boating by clicking on “Boating Regulations.”