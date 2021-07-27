Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Southwest Region rainbow trout stocking schedule - August

Time to grab your fishing rod and enjoy the summer sun! Fish and Game staff will be stocking over 23,000 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) trout at the following locations across the Southwest Region in August. All stocked fish are rainbow trout.

Nampa Subregion

Body of Water

Week to be Stocked

Number to be Stocked

North Fork Boise River

Aug 2-6

1,750

South Fork Payette River

Aug 2-6

1,750

Wilson Springs North Pond

Aug 2-6

100

Wilson Springs South Pond

Aug 2-6

50

Wilson Springs Trophy Pond

Aug 2-6

50

Wilson Creek

Aug 2-6

250

Boise River, Arrowrock to MF/NF Confluence

Aug 9-13

875

Boise River, Strawberry Glen To Barber Dam

Aug 9-13

1,080

Boise River, Middleton To Eagle Road

Aug 9-13

1,080

Silver Creek

Aug 9-13

750

Middle Fork Payette River

Aug 9-13

750

Wilson Springs North Pond

Aug 9-13

100

Wilson Springs South Pond

Aug 9-13

50

Wilson Springs Trophy Pond

Aug 9-13

50

North Fork Boise River

Aug 16-20

1,750

South Fork Payette River

Aug 16-20

1,750

Wilson Springs North Pond

Aug 16-20

100

Wilson Springs South Pond

Aug 16-20

50

Wilson Springs Trophy Pond

Aug 16-20

50

Wilson Creek

Aug 16-20

250

Silver Creek

Aug 23-27

750

Middle Fork Payette River

Aug 23-27

750

Boise River, Strawberry Glen To Barber Dam

Aug 23-27

1,080

Boise River, Middleton To Eagle Road

Aug 23-27

1,080

Lowman Ponds

Aug 23-27

600

Wilson Springs North Pond

Aug 23-27

100

Wilson Springs South Pond

Aug 23-27

50

Wilson Springs Trophy Pond

Aug 23-27

50

Marsing Pond

Aug 23-27

450

Middle Fork Payette River

Aug 30-Sep 3

875

McCall Subregion

Body of Water

Week to be Stocked

Number to be Stocked

Upper Payette Lake

Aug 9-13

2,000

Browns Pond

Aug 9-13

1,000

North Fork Payette River 06

Aug 9-13

350

Rowlands Pond

Aug 9-13

1,000

North Fork Payette River 06

Aug 23-27

350

Rowlands Pond

Aug 23-27

500

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions; dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner. To learn more about high alpine lake fishing, check out our "Alpine Lakes Fishing" website. 

Many of the waters highlighted above are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2019-21 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits, at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.

