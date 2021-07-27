Southwest Region rainbow trout stocking schedule - August

Time to grab your fishing rod and enjoy the summer sun! Fish and Game staff will be stocking over 23,000 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) trout at the following locations across the Southwest Region in August. All stocked fish are rainbow trout.

Nampa Subregion

Body of Water Week to be Stocked Number to be Stocked North Fork Boise River Aug 2-6 1,750 South Fork Payette River Aug 2-6 1,750 Wilson Springs North Pond Aug 2-6 100 Wilson Springs South Pond Aug 2-6 50 Wilson Springs Trophy Pond Aug 2-6 50 Wilson Creek Aug 2-6 250 Boise River, Arrowrock to MF/NF Confluence Aug 9-13 875 Boise River, Strawberry Glen To Barber Dam Aug 9-13 1,080 Boise River, Middleton To Eagle Road Aug 9-13 1,080 Silver Creek Aug 9-13 750 Middle Fork Payette River Aug 9-13 750 Wilson Springs North Pond Aug 9-13 100 Wilson Springs South Pond Aug 9-13 50 Wilson Springs Trophy Pond Aug 9-13 50 North Fork Boise River Aug 16-20 1,750 South Fork Payette River Aug 16-20 1,750 Wilson Springs North Pond Aug 16-20 100 Wilson Springs South Pond Aug 16-20 50 Wilson Springs Trophy Pond Aug 16-20 50 Wilson Creek Aug 16-20 250 Silver Creek Aug 23-27 750 Middle Fork Payette River Aug 23-27 750 Boise River, Strawberry Glen To Barber Dam Aug 23-27 1,080 Boise River, Middleton To Eagle Road Aug 23-27 1,080 Lowman Ponds Aug 23-27 600 Wilson Springs North Pond Aug 23-27 100 Wilson Springs South Pond Aug 23-27 50 Wilson Springs Trophy Pond Aug 23-27 50 Marsing Pond Aug 23-27 450 Middle Fork Payette River Aug 30-Sep 3 875

McCall Subregion

Body of Water Week to be Stocked Number to be Stocked Upper Payette Lake Aug 9-13 2,000 Browns Pond Aug 9-13 1,000 North Fork Payette River 06 Aug 9-13 350 Rowlands Pond Aug 9-13 1,000 North Fork Payette River 06 Aug 23-27 350 Rowlands Pond Aug 23-27 500

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions; dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner. To learn more about high alpine lake fishing, check out our "Alpine Lakes Fishing" website.

Many of the waters highlighted above are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2019-21 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits, at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.