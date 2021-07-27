Primeview Opens New South Florida Location, the US’s largest multi-brand experience center

The company now has 5 showrooms across North America where it can display its products and solutions

HOLLYWOOD, FL, USA, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Partner Experience Center, the South Florida destination for all your audio-visual, security, production, and broadcast needs is now open to the public. Primeview, a global leader in visualization products, has officially opened the Partner Experience Center, a state-of-the-art experience, training, and event facility in Hollywood (Florida). It is home to some of the largest technology and furniture providers in the world: Logitech, Hanwha, Chyron, Aurora Multimedia, BirdDog, Commend, Mirasys, Heckler Design, Creative Dimensions, Omnirax Furniture, WolfVision and Millers Furniture.

The multi-million-dollar facility will bring together vendors, resellers, consultants, designers, and end users across the industry, with the opportunity to experience the technology in its exact intended use case environment. Amid the Covid19 pandemic, trade shows have become difficult to navigate and congregate safely. The Partner Experience Center marks the first-of-its-kind digital playground to safely reconnect the industry after what has been a turbulent year for many.

“We set out to build an experience center like no other,” said Shay Giuili, CEO and founder of Primeview. “We immediately thought of South Florida, where the best companies in the world are transporting to and where people have a finger on the pulse of Florida design culture. We cannot wait to welcome people to our new center, our multi-purpose technology destination that boasts dedicated training rooms and demonstration areas. As the largest multi-brand experience center in the US, a whole suite of technology will be on display bringing together professionals from across our industry in one purpose-built location.”

To facilitate the design and build of this experience center, Primeview worked intimately with Jesse Miller of Florida based Midtown Video, Ahron Aronow of Elyon Systems and Bill Aheimer of Security DNA LLC.

Join us in-person on Thursday July 29

In line with the current Covid-19 guidelines, the Partner Experience Center will be hosting its first in-person event on Thursday from 3-8pm with ribbon cutting ceremony with local city officials slated just before the doors open.

Post the grand opening, the Hollywood center will be a haven for unique, ongoing programming with interactive opportunities, to enjoy the many mini experiences that are within the Partner Experience Center: esports gaming lounge, broadcast production studio, arena and stadium workshops, sportsbook and sports bar signage gallery, workplace technology, control room applications and press conference studio. Additionally, the B2B experience will be a game changer, designed to deliver curated and customized experiences for the B2B community, providing the latest technologies and innovations to customers for use in solving real business problems with their own customers.

Book a private tour and demo

If you are unable to attend the event, you can book a private tour and demonstration by getting in touch with the Primeview or manufacturer teams.

ABOUT PRIMEVIEW:

Primeview is a privately held global manufacturing company that was launched in 1997 specializing in advanced display solutions, with a focus on the industrial market. Primeview manufactures on the most advanced ISO-certified production lines, maintaining high quality control standards to build products for the most demanding markets. Primeview offers a true “one-stop shop” for display solutions, including digital signage, video conferencing systems, high-brightness displays, touchscreens, kiosks, weatherproof monitors, and specialty. The company’s solutions can be found in board rooms, museums, casinos, retail stores, hotels, and properties around the globe: ESPN studios, GE Healthcare, Microsoft, ABC studios, Fox Studios, NASA, Ernst & Young, American Express, US Navy, Chevron, Lexus, Sprint, CitiGroup, Bank of America, IDF, NYU, NBC Broadcast Studios, Weather Channel and Disney Theme Parks. For more information, please visit us at www.primeviewglobal.com or socialize with us on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and LinkedIn.