July bar examination begins

The North Dakota Bar Exam began on Tuesday, July 27, with 65 applicants taking the exam. Of the applicants sitting on Tuesday, 60 percent are graduates of the University of North Dakota School of Law and 79 percent are first-time test takers. The exam ends Wednesday.

