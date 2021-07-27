Natron and Xtreme Power Conversion Announce Industry’s First Rack-Mount Sodium-ion UPS
SANTA CLARA, CA, USA, July 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Natron Energy, the world leader in sodium-ion batteries using Prussian Blue chemistry is pleased to announce the recent market introduction by Xtreme Power Conversion of the industry’s first rack-mount Uninterruptible Power System (UPS) featuring Natron’s sodium-ion batteries. The new Xtreme Power P91L UPS is available in 3kW and 5kW ratings with 120 and 208/220/230/240V AC, 50/60Hz operation and are uniquely configured to accept Natron’s BlueTray 4000 48V DC battery for backup power. Xtreme Power’s P91L UPS is available for purchase with Natron’s battery and can be configured for numerous power levels as well as extended run times.
“We at Natron are delighted to see Xtreme Power introduce this new sodium-ion ready rack-mount UPS to the market. Our clients have been asking for a UPS that incorporates our battery’s safety, sustainability, high peak-power capacity, and long cycle-life capability into a compact, rack-mounted UPS. And by working closely with Xtreme’s dedicated engineers they were able to deliver the new P91L UPS as a sodium-ion ready platform. Ready for commercial deliveries today,” said Jack Pouchet, Vice President Sales of Natron Energy. “Our battery’s unique characteristics of extremely high peak-power, wide operating temperature range, rapid charge/discharge, high cycle count, and long service life are well suited to the capabilities of the new Xtreme Power UPS platform.”
“Natron’s sodium-ion battery enables us to take our UPS to new markets and service mission critical applications where fire safety, high peak-power, and frequent cycling are a concern. With the BlueTray 4000 mated to our new P91L UPS, optimized for sodium-ion batteries, we are able to provide up to 60 amps of recharge current for extremely rapid recharge times ensuring maximum system availability. Coupled with Natron’s 50,000+ cycle-life and near zero maintenance this creates a very compelling system for Edge, remote, and industrial power applications,” said Tom Ebner, CEO Xtreme Power Conversion. “The very wide operating temperature range, amazing UL9540A fire safety test results, and high peak power capacity of Natron’s batteries are a perfect match for our new UPS. We are impressed with the performance of sodium-ion batteries and envision taking this battery forward to new UPS systems in the future. In the meantime, we are proud to announce the availability of our new P91L UPS with Natron’s sodium-ion batteries.”
About Natron Energy
Natron Energy manufactures battery products based on a unique Prussian blue chemistry for a wide variety of industrial power applications ranging from critical backup power systems to EV fast charging and behind-the-meter applications. Natron’s batteries are UL 1973 recognized, offer higher power density, faster recharge, and significantly longer cycle life than incumbent technologies. Natron builds its batteries using commodity materials on existing cell manufacturing lines. Natron’s mission is to transform industrial and grid energy storage markets by providing customers with lower cost, longer lasting, more efficient, safer batteries. Natron is backed by leading venture capital investors including Prelude Ventures, Khosla Ventures, and Chevron.
About Xtreme Power
Since 2007, Xtreme Power has established a global reputation for quality by providing reliable products and exceptional service to customers worldwide. We combine world-leading power electronics, battery technologies, software and services into Uninterruptible Power Systems (UPS) for automation, edge computing, kiosks, data centers and other power sensitive applications. Xtreme Power is focused on making UPS systems safe, reliable, efficient, productive, and green. Headquartered in Denver, CO USA, Xtreme Power has over one million systems deployed worldwide. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Xtreme Power, visit us at www.xpcc.com or for specific information regarding the P91L UPS with Natron BlueTray 4000 visit https://www.xpcc.com/xtreme-power-sodium-ups/
Natron Energy Media Contact
Jack Pouchet
VP Sales
jack@natron.energy
+1 949.351.8142
Xtreme Power Media Contact
Stephen Hicks
Marketing
XPC Corporation
stephen@xpcc.com
+1 720.292.1206
www.xpcc.com
Jack Pouchet
Natron Energy, the world leader in sodium-ion batteries using Prussian Blue chemistry is pleased to announce the recent market introduction by Xtreme Power Conversion of the industry’s first rack-mount Uninterruptible Power System (UPS) featuring Natron’s sodium-ion batteries. The new Xtreme Power P91L UPS is available in 3kW and 5kW ratings with 120 and 208/220/230/240V AC, 50/60Hz operation and are uniquely configured to accept Natron’s BlueTray 4000 48V DC battery for backup power. Xtreme Power’s P91L UPS is available for purchase with Natron’s battery and can be configured for numerous power levels as well as extended run times.
“We at Natron are delighted to see Xtreme Power introduce this new sodium-ion ready rack-mount UPS to the market. Our clients have been asking for a UPS that incorporates our battery’s safety, sustainability, high peak-power capacity, and long cycle-life capability into a compact, rack-mounted UPS. And by working closely with Xtreme’s dedicated engineers they were able to deliver the new P91L UPS as a sodium-ion ready platform. Ready for commercial deliveries today,” said Jack Pouchet, Vice President Sales of Natron Energy. “Our battery’s unique characteristics of extremely high peak-power, wide operating temperature range, rapid charge/discharge, high cycle count, and long service life are well suited to the capabilities of the new Xtreme Power UPS platform.”
“Natron’s sodium-ion battery enables us to take our UPS to new markets and service mission critical applications where fire safety, high peak-power, and frequent cycling are a concern. With the BlueTray 4000 mated to our new P91L UPS, optimized for sodium-ion batteries, we are able to provide up to 60 amps of recharge current for extremely rapid recharge times ensuring maximum system availability. Coupled with Natron’s 50,000+ cycle-life and near zero maintenance this creates a very compelling system for Edge, remote, and industrial power applications,” said Tom Ebner, CEO Xtreme Power Conversion. “The very wide operating temperature range, amazing UL9540A fire safety test results, and high peak power capacity of Natron’s batteries are a perfect match for our new UPS. We are impressed with the performance of sodium-ion batteries and envision taking this battery forward to new UPS systems in the future. In the meantime, we are proud to announce the availability of our new P91L UPS with Natron’s sodium-ion batteries.”
About Natron Energy
Natron Energy manufactures battery products based on a unique Prussian blue chemistry for a wide variety of industrial power applications ranging from critical backup power systems to EV fast charging and behind-the-meter applications. Natron’s batteries are UL 1973 recognized, offer higher power density, faster recharge, and significantly longer cycle life than incumbent technologies. Natron builds its batteries using commodity materials on existing cell manufacturing lines. Natron’s mission is to transform industrial and grid energy storage markets by providing customers with lower cost, longer lasting, more efficient, safer batteries. Natron is backed by leading venture capital investors including Prelude Ventures, Khosla Ventures, and Chevron.
About Xtreme Power
Since 2007, Xtreme Power has established a global reputation for quality by providing reliable products and exceptional service to customers worldwide. We combine world-leading power electronics, battery technologies, software and services into Uninterruptible Power Systems (UPS) for automation, edge computing, kiosks, data centers and other power sensitive applications. Xtreme Power is focused on making UPS systems safe, reliable, efficient, productive, and green. Headquartered in Denver, CO USA, Xtreme Power has over one million systems deployed worldwide. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Xtreme Power, visit us at www.xpcc.com or for specific information regarding the P91L UPS with Natron BlueTray 4000 visit https://www.xpcc.com/xtreme-power-sodium-ups/
Natron Energy Media Contact
Jack Pouchet
VP Sales
jack@natron.energy
+1 949.351.8142
Xtreme Power Media Contact
Stephen Hicks
Marketing
XPC Corporation
stephen@xpcc.com
+1 720.292.1206
www.xpcc.com
Jack Pouchet
Natron Energy
+1 949-351-8142
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn