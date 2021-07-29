Crossvale Named Receives RedHat Partner of the Year Award 4 Years Running

One of the nation's best in rethinking digital transformation receives an award for IT and digital innovation.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crossvale, a Red Hat APEX Partner, was named Customer Solution Success Partner of the Year by Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions. The award is part of the annual Red Hat North America Partner Awards, which aim to honor partners for continued efforts to support customers on the path to IT modernization and open hybrid cloud.

Crossvale was honored for its dedication to providing innovative open-source solutions to customers in the commercial sector. Specifically, Crossvale was recognized for the outstanding use of the Red Hat platforms in developing uniquely tailored solutions to meet specific customer needs and improve efficiency and productivity.

Red Hat's North America Partner Awards honor both commercial and public sector partners for successfully delivering innovative open-source solutions to customers. Honorees were recognized for outstanding performance in 2020 across several categories that span Red Hat's open hybrid cloud portfolio and their continued dedication to delivering customer success.

For more information, please visit crossvale.com/our-story and crossvale.com/events.

